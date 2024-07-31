Author Michael J. Organek’s New Book, “Ignorance is the Enemy, the Autobiography of Michael J. Organek,” Shares Candid Reflections of the Author’s Struggles and Triumphs
Recent release “Ignorance is the Enemy, the Autobiography of Michael J. Organek” from Page Publishing author Michael J. Organek offers an unflinching account of his life as a person with cerebral palsy navigating the challenges of the sixties, seventies, and beyond, offering a story of perseverance and tenacity in the face of adversity.
Springfield, VA, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael J. Organek, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Mount Saint Mary’s University and retired from Federal Civil Service after a thirty-two-year career, has completed his new book, “Ignorance is the Enemy, the Autobiography of Michael J. Organek”: a compelling memoir with unfiltered honesty and unwavering determination that shares the author’s experiences as a person with cerebral palsy grappling with societal barriers and personal challenges.
Born with cerebral palsy to an urban, ethnic, working-class family, author Michael Organek was a witness and, at times, a participant to the extraordinary and turbulent events of the sixties and early seventies. His non-passive personality put him at odds with the educational system, later with the Federal Civil Service bureaucracy, and his interaction with nondisabled society both personally and professionally. His life’s journey is full of adapting to environments that were, at times, a paradox and diametrically opposed to his core values.
Published by Page Publishing, Michael J. Organek’s enthralling autobiographical account is not merely a record of personal triumph, but a poignant reflection on the power of resilience and the importance of advocating for oneself in the face of systemic barriers. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Michael J. Organek bears his soul with each turn of the page, offering readers a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring pursuit of dignity and equality for all.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Ignorance is the Enemy, the Autobiography of Michael J. Organek" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
