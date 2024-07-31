Author Michael J. Organek’s New Book, “Ignorance is the Enemy, the Autobiography of Michael J. Organek,” Shares Candid Reflections of the Author’s Struggles and Triumphs

Recent release “Ignorance is the Enemy, the Autobiography of Michael J. Organek” from Page Publishing author Michael J. Organek offers an unflinching account of his life as a person with cerebral palsy navigating the challenges of the sixties, seventies, and beyond, offering a story of perseverance and tenacity in the face of adversity.