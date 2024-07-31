Author L. Richard Bradley, PH.D.’s New Book, “Finding Your Purpose When You Retire: What Comes Next In Your Life? A Guided Journal,” Explores Life Beyond Retirement

Recent release “Finding Your Purpose When You Retire: What Comes Next In Your Life? A Guided Journal” from Page Publishing author L. Richard Bradley, PH.D. invites readers to embark on a transformative journey to discover their purpose and create fulfilling post-retirement lives, navigating the complex transition from career to retirement to embrace this new chapter with clarity, purpose, and joy.