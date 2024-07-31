Author L. Richard Bradley, PH.D.’s New Book, “Finding Your Purpose When You Retire: What Comes Next In Your Life? A Guided Journal,” Explores Life Beyond Retirement
Recent release “Finding Your Purpose When You Retire: What Comes Next In Your Life? A Guided Journal” from Page Publishing author L. Richard Bradley, PH.D. invites readers to embark on a transformative journey to discover their purpose and create fulfilling post-retirement lives, navigating the complex transition from career to retirement to embrace this new chapter with clarity, purpose, and joy.
Worthington, OH, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L. Richard Bradley, PH.D., a multifaceted educator and consultant with a diverse academic background who holds degrees in Chemistry, Divinity, Theology, and Educational Policy and Leadership, has completed his new book, “Finding Your Purpose When You Retire: What Comes Next In Your Life? A Guided Journal”: a thought-provoking and compassionate guide that delves into the often-overlooked emotional and spiritual aspects of retirement and finding a new purpose in life.
Throughout his extensive career, Bradley has served in various capacities, including as an assistant pastor, educational consultant, and program evaluator for initiatives funded by organizations like Quest International and the W. K. Kellogg Foundation. Bradley's expertise lies in service-learning, faith development, and program evaluation, reflected in his roles as a consultant for schools and organizations, as well as his extensive teaching experience at institutions like The Ohio State University, Ashland University, and Muskingum College. A prolific author, Bradley has contributed numerous articles and training materials on service-learning and spiritual development, and he continues to engage in workshops and projects focused on personal growth and education, even in retirement.
“Retirement is a major life transition, which changes everything about how you think about yourself,” writes Bradley. “One day, your identity is defined by what you do for a living; the next day, that identity is gone. You may feel lost, as if ‘the rug has been pulled out from underneath you.’ Who are we now?
“The good news is this feeling is normal; you are not going crazy. It is part of the normal life cycle. Another piece of good news: using a process known as guided journaling, you will better understand how you got to where you are in your life today and then create your own, personal, ‘best fit’ retirement—one that gets you up every morning, excited for another day to live and serve others, ‘Finding Your Purpose When You Retire.’”
Published by Page Publishing, L. Richard Bradley, PH.D.’s heartfelt guide is a timely and invaluable resource for anyone approaching or experiencing retirement. With its blend of practical guidance, insightful reflections, and inspirational anecdotes, “Finding Your Purpose When You Retire” will help to support readers in embracing this transition with optimism and intentionality, helping them discover meaningful ways to live and serve others in their post-retirement years.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Finding Your Purpose When You Retire: What Comes Next In Your Life? A Guided Journal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
