Author Patricio "Pat" Rolman’s New Book, "Baptized by Fire," is a Candid Memoir Revealing the Realities of Law Enforcement in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Recent release “Baptized by Fire: My Personal Experiences, Career, and Adventures in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department” from Page Publishing author Patricio “Pat” Rolman offers an unflinching portrayal of his career in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, exposing the complexities, challenges, and controversies within law enforcement.