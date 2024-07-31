Author Patricio "Pat" Rolman’s New Book, "Baptized by Fire," is a Candid Memoir Revealing the Realities of Law Enforcement in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
Recent release “Baptized by Fire: My Personal Experiences, Career, and Adventures in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department” from Page Publishing author Patricio “Pat” Rolman offers an unflinching portrayal of his career in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, exposing the complexities, challenges, and controversies within law enforcement.
New York, NY, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patricio “Pat” Rolman, who holds an associate of science degree in criminal justice, has completed his new book, “Baptized by Fire: My Personal Experiences, Career, and Adventures in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department”: a revealing account of the author’s personal experiences and career spanning decades in law enforcement.
“This book is a compilation of my personal adventures, experiences, and memories in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” writes Rolman. “The reader will experience through my eyes what a career in law enforcement is like—the good, the bad, and the ugly side of civilization. I expose all the negative aspects of working in law enforcement, including current issues affecting law enforcement, such as the use of force issues, staffing shortages, hypocrisy within government and police/sheriff’s departments, police/sheriff gangs, corruption, unrealistic expectations, undeserved promotions, scheduling and time off issues, overworking and understaffed departments, and dealing with the ‘Adam Henrys’ of civilization.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patricio “Pat” Rolman’s insightful tale is a compelling read for anyone interested in understanding the inner workings of law enforcement and the toll it takes on those who serve. Thought-provoking and emotionally honest, Rolman shares “Baptized by Fire” with the hope of sparking discussion about the future of policing and the reforms needed to address systemic issues, offering both criticism and admiration for the profession he dedicated his life to.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Baptized by Fire: My Personal Experiences, Career, and Adventures in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
