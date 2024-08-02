Venice Calling: Projects by pod architecture + design to be Featured in 2025 Showcase of Architecture in Italy
The European Cultural Centre in Venice has invited a small, husband-wife design duo in Chapel Hill, NC, to display the studio's work for Rabbit Hole Distillery in its international biennial exhibition.
Chapel Hill, NC, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The European Cultural Centre (ECC) in Venice, Italy, has invited pod architecture + design (pod a+d) in Chapel Hill, NC, to participate in the 7th edition of its TIME SPACE EXISTENCE exhibition. This extensive architecture biennial showcase will run in Venice from May 24, 2025, to November 23, 2025, parallel to La Biennale Architettura, the Venice Biennale of Architecture. Free and open to the public, the exhibition will be presented in Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora, and Marinaressa Gardens.
A multi-discipline design studio, pod a+d (podand.com) is led by founders and principal designers Douglas Pierson, AIA, and experiential designer Youn Choi. (Pierson also teaches at North Carolina State University's School of Architecture, College of Design.) They are preceded in TIME SPACE EXISTENCE by an illustrious roster of participants including Snøhetta, Norman Foster Foundation, Ricardo Bofill, Balkrishna Doshi, Daniel Libeskind, Odile Decq, Tatiana Bilbao, Denise Scott Brown, and Arata Isozaki.
“We are happy and proud to see that several international architects, studios, and universities have trust in us,” said Elisa Dallanoce, exhibition organizer.
In emails with Pierson, Dallanoce she said her team found pod architecture + design on Archello.com, which is how they became aware of the studio’s award-winning modern, metal-clad projects for Rabbit Hole Distillery in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. Dallanoce also discovered pod a+d’s current work-in-progress on a 45,000-square-foot expansion project in conjunction with local architect DKN.
“Your work for Rabbit Hole looks stunning,” she told Pierson. “The concept sounds perfectly in line with the main thematics of TIME SPACE EXISTENCE 2025, and it would be a pleasure to present it in our venues.”
La Biennale di Venezia vs. the ECC’s Biennial Exhibition
Concerning the ECC’s relationship with La Biennale di Venezia, Dallanoce clarified, “Our TIME SPACE EXISTENCE exhibition is an independent event running in parallel to it. We used to be part of the official program of La Biennale. However, in recent years, we decided to become an independent event because we had grown in terms of participants and visitors. We now present around 200 projects and welcome more than 350,000 visitors each year.”
For more information on pod architecture + design and to see the Rabbit Hole Distillery projects, visit podand.com.
For more information on the Time Space Existence exhibition in Venice, visit timespaceexistence.com.
A multi-discipline design studio, pod a+d (podand.com) is led by founders and principal designers Douglas Pierson, AIA, and experiential designer Youn Choi. (Pierson also teaches at North Carolina State University's School of Architecture, College of Design.) They are preceded in TIME SPACE EXISTENCE by an illustrious roster of participants including Snøhetta, Norman Foster Foundation, Ricardo Bofill, Balkrishna Doshi, Daniel Libeskind, Odile Decq, Tatiana Bilbao, Denise Scott Brown, and Arata Isozaki.
“We are happy and proud to see that several international architects, studios, and universities have trust in us,” said Elisa Dallanoce, exhibition organizer.
In emails with Pierson, Dallanoce she said her team found pod architecture + design on Archello.com, which is how they became aware of the studio’s award-winning modern, metal-clad projects for Rabbit Hole Distillery in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. Dallanoce also discovered pod a+d’s current work-in-progress on a 45,000-square-foot expansion project in conjunction with local architect DKN.
“Your work for Rabbit Hole looks stunning,” she told Pierson. “The concept sounds perfectly in line with the main thematics of TIME SPACE EXISTENCE 2025, and it would be a pleasure to present it in our venues.”
La Biennale di Venezia vs. the ECC’s Biennial Exhibition
Concerning the ECC’s relationship with La Biennale di Venezia, Dallanoce clarified, “Our TIME SPACE EXISTENCE exhibition is an independent event running in parallel to it. We used to be part of the official program of La Biennale. However, in recent years, we decided to become an independent event because we had grown in terms of participants and visitors. We now present around 200 projects and welcome more than 350,000 visitors each year.”
For more information on pod architecture + design and to see the Rabbit Hole Distillery projects, visit podand.com.
For more information on the Time Space Existence exhibition in Venice, visit timespaceexistence.com.
Contact
pod architecture + designContact
Kim Weiss
919-246-6466
www.podand.com
doug@podand.com
Kim Weiss
919-246-6466
www.podand.com
doug@podand.com
Categories