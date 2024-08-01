Author Ed Lewis’s New Book, "The Merlin Dialogues," is an Enchanting Work That Follows Five Young Teens as They Time Travel from the 21st Century to the 6th Century
Recent release “The Merlin Dialogues” from Page Publishing author Ed Lewis is a fantastical work that plunges readers into the magical world of Merlin and his vast mystic wisdom, as five members of one extended family travel through time and learn valuable lessons.
Thomasville, NC, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ed Lewis has completed his new book, “The Merlin Dialogues”: a mystical allegory that invites readers to journey alongside five kids who learn valuable lessons about life and their roles in it.
Author Ed Lewis, with his master’s in divinity and his PhD in social studies and affective development, he has a special interest in personal, emotional, and spiritual growth.
Lewis writes, “So much to learn! Merlin thought. He stared across the smoldering fire at the five young faces of the twenty-first-century kids he had brought to the sixth century to fulfill an ancient prophecy. They sat silently, lost in a sea of unfamiliar thoughts. They had become shamans, but they had not learned about their new power, relationships, or responsibilities, or about their new vulnerability.
“So much to know! Merlin pondered. Wisdom is the key to the shaman’s journey; healing is the goal. Meaning, purpose, love, and relationship to earth and God—at some time in life, everyone is exposed to these. Shamans, however, must plumb their depths and ascend their heights as these are urgent and essential to the journey, like cardinal points on the compass.
“So much danger! he realized. He had only these few nights to mentor them on how to protect themselves. At best, he had only a short time before they would return to their twenty-first century and preserve history as we know it. At worst, he had only a few nights before she found them. She who wanted to kill them to see that they never learned at all.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ed Lewis’s immersive tale takes readers on an unforgettable adventure, leaving them and us with meaningful messages to carry into our tumultuous 21st century.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase “The Merlin Dialogues” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
