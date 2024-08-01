Author Ed Lewis’s New Book, "The Merlin Dialogues," is an Enchanting Work That Follows Five Young Teens as They Time Travel from the 21st Century to the 6th Century

Recent release “The Merlin Dialogues” from Page Publishing author Ed Lewis is a fantastical work that plunges readers into the magical world of Merlin and his vast mystic wisdom, as five members of one extended family travel through time and learn valuable lessons.