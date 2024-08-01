Author Andra Reed’s New Book, “What Is The Purpose Of A Fast?” is a Fascinating Look at the Incredible Ways in Which Fasting Can Bring One Infinity Closer to the Lord
Recent release “What Is The Purpose Of A Fast?” from Page Publishing author Andra Reed is a profound read that will introduce readers to the future's unlimited possibilities and how to grow closer to the Lord through fasting. Through the author's writings, readers will discover the incredible blessings and spiritual benefits that fasting can bring in a world that has shifted away from God.
Dallas, TX, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Andra Reed, senior pastor of the Church at Nineveh, in Dallas, Texas, has completed his new book, “What Is The Purpose Of A Fast?”: a poignant, faith-based read designed to empower believers to access God through fasting and witness the unlimited possibilities that can only be experienced through him.
Author Pastor Andra Reed grew up on a farm in Grapeland, Texas, where he is a lifelong member of the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church under Pastor Frank Jones. Raised by his grandmother, Johnnie Mae Dickson, the author participated in band and sports as varsity, starting as middle linebacker on the Grapeland Sandies Football Team. He also ran the 300 m and 110 m high hurdles in track and field, played the alto saxophone, and greatly enjoyed playing the piano for church services where he was called by God into the ministry at the age of seventeen.
After graduating high school in 1993, Pastor Reed continued his academic studies at Trinity Valley Community College in Palestine, Texas. Upon the sorrowful death of his grandmother, he moved to Dallas to complete his education and to win souls for Jesus, eventually obtaining an associate degree in liberal arts from El Centro College and bachelor’s degrees in geophysics and biological sciences from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Pastor Reed went on to start a church in 1997, where he remained for seven years of service to Christ. Upon the death in 2006 of his father in the ministry, Pastor Angie Dickson, he was assigned the leadership role of senior pastor of the Church at Nineveh in Dallas, Texas, where he currently preaches and writes.
“Everything is about to change. Nothing will be the same. People will change. People will not be the same. The time of change has come. Are you getting ready to meet your future?” writes Reed. “Where will you be in the transition? It is time to make your Divine Connection now with God The Creator and Father of all living things. No longer live your life making minor revisions and modifications that leave you unsatisfied and unfulfilled. What you want is a breakthrough.”
Reed continues, “Prepare to be guided in a unique and special way to begin a life magnificent in divine strength and powerful in anointing. Your life’s transformation is the most important thing to you. It is what you work on relentlessly. The Fast of The Lord is key to that outstanding transformation and it is the way through that incredible transition.
“God did not plan lack, failure, and emptiness for you. It is not the Perfect Will of God for you to be missing anything; Therefore, whatever is missing in your life this book is written to teach you how to access it and discover a greater connection in God.”
Published by Page Publishing, Andra Reed’s enlightening tale is the perfect tool for readers to forge a stronger relationship with the Lord, and forever change their lives through opening their minds and hearts up to their Heavenly Father’s divine plans for them.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “What Is The Purpose Of A Fast?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
