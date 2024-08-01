Author Andra Reed’s New Book, “What Is The Purpose Of A Fast?” is a Fascinating Look at the Incredible Ways in Which Fasting Can Bring One Infinity Closer to the Lord

Recent release “What Is The Purpose Of A Fast?” from Page Publishing author Andra Reed is a profound read that will introduce readers to the future's unlimited possibilities and how to grow closer to the Lord through fasting. Through the author's writings, readers will discover the incredible blessings and spiritual benefits that fasting can bring in a world that has shifted away from God.