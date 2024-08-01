Author Bruce Adam’s New Book, "The Dule Tree," is a Gripping Novel That Explores the Mysterious, Dark Heart of a Small Town with Deadly Secrets Around Every Corner

Recent release “The Dule Tree” from Page Publishing author Bruce Adam is a compelling novel that delves into the shadows of the town of Law, where Detective Sergeant Nan Wilson must confront buried secrets and unravel a chilling mystery surrounding a brutal murder. As she delves deeper, Wilson uncovers a web of deception, past tragedies, and sinister connections.