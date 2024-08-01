Author Bruce Adam’s New Book, "The Dule Tree," is a Gripping Novel That Explores the Mysterious, Dark Heart of a Small Town with Deadly Secrets Around Every Corner
Recent release “The Dule Tree” from Page Publishing author Bruce Adam is a compelling novel that delves into the shadows of the town of Law, where Detective Sergeant Nan Wilson must confront buried secrets and unravel a chilling mystery surrounding a brutal murder. As she delves deeper, Wilson uncovers a web of deception, past tragedies, and sinister connections.
New York, NY, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Adam, a former lecturer in drama and English who remains involved in theater through writing plays, performing, directing, and adjudicating drama festivals, has completed his new book, “The Dule Tree”: a poignant and heart-pounding thriller that invites readers on a chilling journey into the heart of small-town intrigue and dark secrets, immersing them in a tale of murder, deception, and the relentless pursuit of truth.
“Law is a town with secrets,” writes Adam. “Detective Sergeant Nan Wilson is forced to attempt to unearth some of these when the badly mutilated body of a young local woman is discovered near the old gallows tree. But she finds only more questions:
“Is the death linked to the unsolved disappearance of a young girl from the town some years before?
“Is there a connection to the Big Hoose that stands brooding over the town and its evil past?
“What are the guilty secrets that so many of the local inhabitants seem to be concealing?
“Only one thing is certain—death is stalking the town, and she must find the evil at its heart before it claims more victims.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bruce Adam’s enthralling tale will draw readers into a sinister world where nothing is as it seems, keeping them on the edge of their seats until the final, shocking revelation. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Dule Tree” is a must-read for fans of atmospheric mysteries and psychological thrillers, offering a gripping tale of suspense, intrigue, and the quest for justice in a town shrouded in darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Dule Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
Categories