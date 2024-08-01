Author Maryellen Hoffman’s New Book, "A Fight for My Life," is an Inspiring Memoir That Details the Author’s Journey of Strength and Courage Amidst Trauma and Adversity

Recent release “A Fight for My Life” from Page Publishing author Maryellen Hoffman courageously shares the author’s journey from trauma to triumph, embracing personal resilience and empowerment. Through her candid narrative, Hoffman offers a powerful message of hope and self-discovery, encouraging readers to find strength in their own stories and reclaim their lives.