Author Maryellen Hoffman’s New Book, "A Fight for My Life," is an Inspiring Memoir That Details the Author’s Journey of Strength and Courage Amidst Trauma and Adversity
Recent release “A Fight for My Life” from Page Publishing author Maryellen Hoffman courageously shares the author’s journey from trauma to triumph, embracing personal resilience and empowerment. Through her candid narrative, Hoffman offers a powerful message of hope and self-discovery, encouraging readers to find strength in their own stories and reclaim their lives.
New York, NY, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maryellen Hoffman, who was raised in a small rural community and currently lives just twenty miles from her childhood home with her own family, has completed her new book. “A Fight for My Life”: a compelling true story documenting the author’s transformative journey of resilience and self-discovery as she learns to overcome the trauma of her past to forge a brighter future.
“I have been through more trauma than anyone I have ever met,” writes Hoffman. “I am a complete open book. As such, I have shared the basics of my story many times. I was raised by parents who did the best they could, although they did let me down. I forgave the people who harmed me, and I have moved forward in my life. I learned carrying anger and hatred in my heart was too much of a burden for any single person. I had to choose to let that go so I could decide to move forward and live my life without fear taking over. I chose to write this story because I want to inspire others to do the same. I want people to know they are not alone. If I can overcome these horrific events that took over my entire formative years, you can overcome anything you have experienced also.”
Published by Page Publishing, Maryellen Hoffman’s enthralling tale delves into the complexities of her upbringing, navigating each struggle with unwavering honesty as she works to confront her pain. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “A Fight for My Life” offers insights and inspiration to anyone facing their own battles, serving as a beacon of hope for anyone who has had to confront similar hardships to help them know they are not alone on their path.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “A Fight for My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
