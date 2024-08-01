Author Pam J. Sherbia’s New Book, "Embracing in His Grace," is a Heartfelt Testament of Unwavering Faith and Courage in the Wake of Life’s Most Difficult Struggles
Recent release, “Embracing in His Grace,” from Covenant Books, author Pam J. Sherbia, is a profound journey of faith and resilience, guiding readers through the challenges of life. Through personal reflection and spiritual insights, Sherbia's book inspires hope, courage, and a deeper connection with God's grace in the midst of trials.
Odenton, MD, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pam J. Sherbia, who has overcome cancer twice in her life and is a Cancer Fighter member with the City of Hope (formerly the Cancer Treatment Center of America), has completed her new book, “Embracing in His Grace”: a poignant and engaging exploration of navigating life's darkest moments with committed hope in the Lord and the transformative power of faith.
“We have all experienced dark places at some point in our lives,” writes Sherbia. “If you haven’t, just keep living; it’s bound to come your way. One thing is for sure: You never have to stay there, nor do you ever have to feel alone. When you have God in your life, He will be the light at the end of the tunnel, that is, if you allow Him to. He can heal, deliver, and restore you better than you were before.
“'Embracing in His Grace' will empower you and give you the strength, courage, and determination to get through the adversities you may embrace in your life—whether it’s cancer or some other disease that threatens your life. I was determined to be like ‘the tree planted by the water. I shall not be moved. I shall not die.’ (Psalm 1:3, in my own words).
“I hope this book will touch your heart miraculously. I pray that it will help you better understand how one thinks, feels, and operates day-to-day while living with cancer (especially if you are a caregiver or someone who has a loved one going through this dreadful disease). I pray that God will give you the courage, if you’re on a cancer journey, to never give up. For He will never give up on you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pam J. Sherbia’s new book will invite readers to discover the profound peace and strength found in a relationship with God as they follow along on the author’s journey with cancer to discover purpose and resilience through faith. Deeply personal and shockingly honest, “Embracing in His Grace” resonates with Sherbia's commitment to sharing her story as a source of encouragement and understanding for those navigating similar challenges, offering comfort and guidance to readers seeking solace amidst life's trials.
Readers can purchase “Embracing in His Grace” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
