Author Pam J. Sherbia’s New Book, "Embracing in His Grace," is a Heartfelt Testament of Unwavering Faith and Courage in the Wake of Life’s Most Difficult Struggles

Recent release, “Embracing in His Grace,” from Covenant Books, author Pam J. Sherbia, is a profound journey of faith and resilience, guiding readers through the challenges of life. Through personal reflection and spiritual insights, Sherbia's book inspires hope, courage, and a deeper connection with God's grace in the midst of trials.