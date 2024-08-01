Anne Shirley’s New Book, “Blackie, Cheech, & Robert Robot Visit Kenya, Africa with Their partners, Lou & DIRK,” Follows a Group of Animal Heroes Who Must Save Two Friends
New York, NY, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anne Shirley, an avid storyteller and animal lover, has completed her most recent book, “Blackie, Cheech, & Robert Robot Visit Kenya, Africa with Their partners, Lou & DIRK”: a thrilling mystery that follows a dog named Blackie and her fellow animal detectives as they set off to rescue a medical robot that has been captured by thugs.
“Blackie, Cheech Le Beak, Lou, and Dirk of the Holistic Detective Agency are taking a trip to Kenya to see the people and the animals and possibly help them,” writes Anne. “They are joined by Grandma Abby, Shoniqua, and Jared, one of whose distant ancestors may have come from East Africa.
“Dr. Robert Robot, a medical robot, comes to bring vaccines and provide medical help to whoever needs it.
“Dr. Robert is captured by Chinese thugs and seriously needs a rescue. Can Blackie and Cheech call in animal friends and rescue their friend Robert?
“And now grandpa Hercules is missing! Lots of work for our Dog and Parrot detectives.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anne Shirley’s book will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Blackie and Cheech’s incredible adventure to save Dr. Robert and find grandpa Hercules before it’s too late. Captivating and heartfelt, “Blackie, Cheech, & Robert Robot visit Kenya, Africa with Their partners, Lou & DIRK” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Blackie, Cheech, & Robert Robot visit Kenya, Africa with Their partners, Lou & DIRK” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Blackie, Cheech Le Beak, Lou, and Dirk of the Holistic Detective Agency are taking a trip to Kenya to see the people and the animals and possibly help them,” writes Anne. “They are joined by Grandma Abby, Shoniqua, and Jared, one of whose distant ancestors may have come from East Africa.
“Dr. Robert Robot, a medical robot, comes to bring vaccines and provide medical help to whoever needs it.
“Dr. Robert is captured by Chinese thugs and seriously needs a rescue. Can Blackie and Cheech call in animal friends and rescue their friend Robert?
“And now grandpa Hercules is missing! Lots of work for our Dog and Parrot detectives.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anne Shirley’s book will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow Blackie and Cheech’s incredible adventure to save Dr. Robert and find grandpa Hercules before it’s too late. Captivating and heartfelt, “Blackie, Cheech, & Robert Robot visit Kenya, Africa with Their partners, Lou & DIRK” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Blackie, Cheech, & Robert Robot visit Kenya, Africa with Their partners, Lou & DIRK” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories