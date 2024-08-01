Faye Jennings Fulton’s New Book, "Harley Wants a Bird," is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Boy Who Loves Watching Birds and Dreams of Having His Own Someday
Concord, VA, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Faye Jennings Fulton, a lifelong reader who spent four years tutoring in adult literacy, has completed her most recent book, “Harley Wants a Bird”: a captivating and heartfelt tale that centers around a young boy who longs for a pet bird of his own.
“‘Harley Wants a Bird’ is a book about a ten-year-old boy and his best friend, Zack, and Harley’s family,” writes Faye. “Harley loves watching birds and using his book about birds to name the ones he sees.”
Published by Fulton Books, Faye Jennings Fulton’s book is a heartwarming tale that highlights the importance of curiosity and is aimed at inspiring young readers to embrace their interests and discover the natural world around them. With colorful illustrations to help bring Faye’s story to life, “Harley Wants a Bird” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages and leave a lasting impression long after its heartfelt conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Harley Wants a Bird” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Harley Wants a Bird’ is a book about a ten-year-old boy and his best friend, Zack, and Harley’s family,” writes Faye. “Harley loves watching birds and using his book about birds to name the ones he sees.”
Published by Fulton Books, Faye Jennings Fulton’s book is a heartwarming tale that highlights the importance of curiosity and is aimed at inspiring young readers to embrace their interests and discover the natural world around them. With colorful illustrations to help bring Faye’s story to life, “Harley Wants a Bird” is sure to resonate with readers of all ages and leave a lasting impression long after its heartfelt conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Harley Wants a Bird” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories