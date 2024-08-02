Bill Hause’s New Book, "A Capitol Idea," Explores What Becomes of an Island Designed to be a Haven for the Homeless That Soon Becomes the Target of Greedy Politicians
Reno, NV, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bill Hause, a poet, playwright, and veteran of the US Army who holds a master’s in public administration from Portland State University, has completed his most recent book, “A Capitol Idea”: a fascinating tale that centers around a vast island that, after being designated as a home for the world’s homeless population, is soon taken over by corrupt individuals who plan to destroy the island for its natural resources.
Hause shares, “After the altruistic royal heir to a massive mystical mid-Atlantic Island declares it the new homeland for the world’s indigent homeless population, it is quickly besieged by unscrupulous politicians, criminal cartels, and corrupt industrialists who plot to exploit its rich natural resources and wrestle control of the newly discovered subcontinent for their own nefarious purposes.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bill Hause’s book will take readers on a compelling ride to not only discover the wonders and secrets of this new island, but to explore and examine the social and political issues and systems that are still in play to this day, creating an experience that will resonate with readers from all backgrounds.
