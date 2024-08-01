Frederick Craig’s Newly Released "God’s Cat Moo" is Heartwarming Tale of Connection and Unexpected Comforts
“God’s Cat Moo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frederick Craig is a heartwarming narrative that chronicles the transformative bond between a man and his beloved cat, Moo, exploring themes of companionship, loss, and spiritual connection.
New York, NY, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Cat Moo,” a heartwarming narrative that chronicles the transformative bond between a man and his beloved cat, Moo, exploring themes of companionship, loss, and spiritual connection, is the creation of published author, Frederick Craig.
Frederick Craig shares, “The Story of God’s cat, Moo, begins after we made a job-related move to what for us was a big city. Three years later, we departed with two acquired feline friends on a long trip to a new place where we would meet the cat who came to be named Moo. When we first saw her, she was thin, ragged, and very wary. However, she would watch and shadow me when I was out watching over our old cat, who had lost his sight to cataracts. Little piles of cat food were out at various spots in the yard for him to sniff out in an effort to keep him interested and active. As he and I made our way around the yard, moving from one pile to another, Moo would follow behind us for the leftovers. Other times, little piles of cat food were put here and there for her. After a while, she let me touch her, and later she even jumped on Anne’s lap. Soon she was coming into the house. When it was time for yet another move, Anne relocated first as I made trips back and forth to deliver house furnishings. My cargo eventually included Moo, who was delighted with her new home in the woods. After some happy years, Moo’s health declined, and we had to face yet another painful loss. A site where two others had been interred was extensively upgraded, and she was laid to rest close to them. The next day, I took a picture of the grave site with all its improvements, never suspecting anything unusual. But when the camera was connected to a screen, an orb appeared; and inside that orb, among other figures, was Moo’s face looking straight back at me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frederick Craig’s new book beautifully captures the joys and sorrows of a life shared with a beloved pet, celebrating the profound impact animals can have on our lives.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Cat Moo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Cat Moo,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
