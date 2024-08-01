Penny E. Jones’s Newly Released "Year of Transformation" is a Guiding Light for Personal Growth and Spiritual Awakening
“Year of Transformation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Penny E. Jones is a transformative journey designed to inspire personal growth and spiritual awakening. With insightful chapters and reflective questions, Jones empowers readers to embark on their own journey of self-discovery and realize their potential for greatness.
Brooklyn Park, MN, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Year of Transformation”: a helpful resource for refocusing and finding new purpose. “Year of Transformation” is the creation of published author, Penny E. Jones, a published author, transformational coach, and motivational speaker who lives in Minnesota.
Jones shares, “Year of Transformation is designed to help guide you through your own transformation. It is designed to be read over and over again as you record the changes that you are noticing on your own journey. My suggestion is that you read a chapter a month and also answer the questions at the end of each chapter. Remember that there is no rush in transformation so feel free to take your time to reflect on how each chapter awakenings something in you that will help you realize how God sees you and that you were created for greatness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Penny E. Jones’s new book is a comprehensive guide to personal growth and spiritual renewal. Through its pages, readers will discover the power of self-reflection and the transformative potential of embracing their true identity in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Year of Transformation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Year of Transformation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jones shares, “Year of Transformation is designed to help guide you through your own transformation. It is designed to be read over and over again as you record the changes that you are noticing on your own journey. My suggestion is that you read a chapter a month and also answer the questions at the end of each chapter. Remember that there is no rush in transformation so feel free to take your time to reflect on how each chapter awakenings something in you that will help you realize how God sees you and that you were created for greatness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Penny E. Jones’s new book is a comprehensive guide to personal growth and spiritual renewal. Through its pages, readers will discover the power of self-reflection and the transformative potential of embracing their true identity in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Year of Transformation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Year of Transformation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories