Kaitlin E. Spano PPCES, M.Ed’s Newly Released “You’re Pregnant, Now What?” is an Empowering Resource for Expectant and New Mothers
“You’re Pregnant, Now What? A Simple Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy and Faster Recovery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kaitlin E. Spano PPCES, M.Ed is an insightful and evidence-based guide that offers practical advice and strategies for navigating pregnancy and postpartum recovery with confidence and health.
Fairfax, VT, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “You’re Pregnant, Now What? A Simple Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy and Faster Recovery”: a comprehensive and user-friendly manual for expectant mothers. “You’re Pregnant, Now What? A Simple Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy and Faster Recovery” is the creation of published author, Kaitlin E. Spano PPCES, M.Ed, who, after tragically losing her best friend to a childbirth-related incident and struggling to find reliable information in her own pregnancy and postpartum journey, began to explore science-based strategies that support mothers in the perinatal season. With a background in education and holding a master’s in special education, she understands the value of evidence-based practices and realized that pregnant women were not receiving the evidence-based care that they deserved.
Spano shares, “You’re Pregnant, Now What? A Simple Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy and Faster Recovery is a proven plan that will support you as you navigate pregnancy and recovery. This book reveals information that your doctor is not providing for you. This simple guide provides the most up-to-date evidence and research on how to address common pregnancy symptoms, how to prepare your body for birth, and how to recover. Kaitlin has left no leaf unturned as you navigate the beautiful journey of pregnancy and motherhood.
“Unfortunately, the United States has the highest rate of maternal deaths per capita despite being the country that spends the most on its health care. It is hard to find research and evidence-based care related to pregnancy and postpartum because it can take fifteen to twenty years to get that evidence and education into practice, and not all systems have the knowledge, capacity, or heart to lead their practice with the evidence.
“You deserve to know how to keep your body functioning and feeling your best during this very special season of pregnancy and postpartum. This book breaks all this information down for you because you, my friend, are worthy of understanding exactly what the evidence-based information is and how your body works during pregnancy and after.
“If you are looking for a realistic, no-nonsense approach to childbirth, this book is for you. I feel this book is brilliantly written to empower moms with attainable goals and realistic expectations concerning the often-ignored and misguided subject matter of childbirth and recovery. As a nurse and soon-to-be first-time mom, I feel Kaitlin’s evidence-based research has helped me focus on my mind, body, and soul.
—Sarah McConnell, registered nurse
“Not only does Kaitlin explain how our core and pelvic floor are connected, but she teaches how to engage those muscles safely during pregnancy and postpartum period. —Jessica, yoga instructor”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kaitlin E. Spano PPCES, M.Ed’s new book is a vital resource that equips expectant mothers with the knowledge and tools necessary for a healthy pregnancy and an efficient recovery.
Consumers can purchase “You’re Pregnant, Now What? A Simple Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy and Faster Recovery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You’re Pregnant, Now What? A Simple Guide to a Healthy Pregnancy and Faster Recovery,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
