Sue Doble-Dumoulin’s Newly Released "Woman, Do You Feel Unworthy?" is an Empowering and Uplifting Guide
“Woman, Do You Feel Unworthy?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sue Doble-Dumoulin is an inspiring exploration of self-worth and healing, emphasizing the transformative power of faith and spiritual growth for women.
New York, NY, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Woman, Do You Feel Unworthy?”: an inspiring and transformative guide for women seeking to reclaim their self-worth and spiritual health. “Woman, Do You Feel Unworthy?” is the creation of published author, Sue Doble-Dumoulin, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Doble-Dumoulin shares, “This book, 'Woman, Do You Feel Unworthy?' started in my heart about five years ago.
“The reason behind it was I wanted all women who are emotionally and spiritually damaged to know beyond a doubt there is hope for them to be whole and complete.
Woman, Do You Feel Unworthy? comes from a place where I did not have any self-worth to being healed to the bottom of my soul.
“As you enter into the book, you will see women of the Bible just like you and I are in this present time.
“Every woman, no matter what the background, has the God-given right to be completely whole, with nothing holding her back from becoming the great wonderful person she is.
“My desire for all you precious women is to learn who you are in Christ, believe it, and receive it. The life you will then live will be the most precious time of your life. You will never again see yourself as unworthy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sue Doble-Dumoulin’s new book is a heartfelt and empowering resource designed to help women discover their true worth through biblical wisdom and personal reflection.
Consumers can purchase “Woman, Do You Feel Unworthy?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Woman, Do You Feel Unworthy?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
