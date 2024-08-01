S.C. Calloway’s Newly Released "Time Sliver: End’s Dawn: Part 1" is a Gripping Sci-Fi Thriller
“Time Sliver: End’s Dawn: Part 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author S.C. Calloway is a captivating science fiction novel exploring themes of artificial intelligence, dystopian future, and the fight for humanity's survival against a powerful AI overlord.
New York, NY, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Time Sliver: End’s Dawn: Part 1,” a riveting adventure of unexpected challenges, is the creation of published author, S.C. Calloway.
S.C. Calloway shares, “Mankind is in the season many refer to as the end of days. The ruler of your world (in the year 2659) is the sentient artificial intelligence turned self-proclaimed Messiah. Global markets and currency, the android militia, and the one-world religion are all controlled by AI. I have been slivered into this reality, onto your tiny planet, Earth, by the Boss Himself. My mission here is to aid, any and all, opposition to this one-world regime. Had I been sent here alone, I would have serious doubts, as to my being up to the task. But I am not alone. My partner is here with me, and with her at my side, I have no such doubts. We would not fail.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, S.C. Calloway’s new book presents a thought-provoking and suspenseful narrative that delves into the complexities of advanced AI governance and the resistance movement striving to reclaim human freedom.
Consumers can purchase “Time Sliver: End’s Dawn: Part 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Time Sliver: End’s Dawn: Part 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
