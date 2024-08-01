Irene M. Wilcox’s Newly Released “Under The Dogwood Tree: A Collection Of Poetry” is an Evocative Anthology of Life’s Moments
“Under The Dogwood Tree: A Collection Of Poetry” from Christian Faith Publishing author Irene M. Wilcox is a poignant anthology that captures the spectrum of human experiences, exploring themes of nature, history, faith, and the complexities of life and death.
New York, NY, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Under The Dogwood Tree: A Collection Of Poetry”: an evocative anthology that captures the spectrum of human experiences. “Under The Dogwood Tree: A Collection Of Poetry” is the creation of published author, Irene M. Wilcox, a Marine Corps veteran who retired from the military, went to East Carolina University, and got a job in a local museum. Now she is active in her church, veteran organizations, and museums.
Wilcox shares, “This collection of poetry ranges from celebrations of beginnings to the agony of loss and the certainty of death and its aftermath. There are poems reveling in the joys of nature and some that contemplate the troubles of life. Travel back in time as you read about the injustices experienced by slaves and the persecution of witches in Salem. The beauty of nature and the love of God are extolled as you join the author in a hurricane or sit under a dogwood tree. A tribute is offered to law enforcement officers and military women. All this and more as we celebrate life, death, and the hereafter. Emotions range from desperation and heartache to joy and awe. Some may make you laugh, and some may make you cry. Some readers will do both as they ride this roller coaster of poetry. So hop on, hold on to your seats, and enjoy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irene M. Wilcox’s new book offers readers a rich tapestry of poetic expression, inviting them to reflect on both the beauty and the challenges of life through vivid and heartfelt verse.
Consumers can purchase “Under The Dogwood Tree: A Collection Of Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Under The Dogwood Tree: A Collection Of Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
