A.M. Gonzalez’s Newly Released “The Lola Dérez S.T.E.M. Mysteries: Book 2: Danger in Stranger Places” is an Exciting Installment to an Educational Adventure Series
“The Lola Dérez S.T.E.M. Mysteries: Book2: Danger in Stranger Places” from Christian Faith Publishing author A.M. Gonzalez is an engaging series that blends thrilling adventures with educational themes in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics for juvenile readers.
Knoxville, TN, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Lola Dérez S.T.E.M. Mysteries: Book 2: Danger in Stranger Places”: a captivating duet of fascinating mysteries. “The Lola Dérez S.T.E.M. Mysteries: Book 2: Danger in Stranger Places” is the creation of published author, A.M. Gonzalez, an environmental scientist whose career has touched a variety of technical fields such as chemistry, ecology, water resources, environmental research, and laboratory management. He remembers the wonder and excitement of his first chemistry set at age ten and wishes all young students could experience that spark of joy. Later in life, he discovered the joy of creative writing and teaching through written media. He and his wife have two grown daughters and currently live in East Tennessee.
Gonzalez shares about the two stories in this book - Episode 3: The Cave Island Menace and Episode 4: The Ghost-Horse Rescue:
“Episode 3: Needing a break from the city’s midsummer heat wave, Lola Dérez and her family travel to a National Park for their first camping experience. But the peaceful weekend is ruined when the natural environment becomes a dangerous menace to a group of campers! Lola has to choose whether or not to be selfless and take risks she’s never taken before. Can she remember what she learned about rocks and minerals in time to save a helpless family from a horrible tragedy on Cave Island?
“Episode 4: Lola Dérez is invited to visit the O’Connor family she tried to help on Cave Island. Lola arrives to a strange world of horse ranches, pickup trucks, and strange accents. Things in the country town of Porkoopsie are completely different from Ciudad City! And she learns that her 'friend' Becky O’Connor is out of town, so…who invited Lola? When she discovers a group of ranchers stealing horses, they decide Lola must be stopped before she tells on them. Lola has to figure out whom to trust for help. Will the angry ranchers capture Lola, or will she find the town’s sheriff in time to rescue the stolen animals…and save herself?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A.M. Gonzalez’s new book captivates readers with its blend of thrilling plots and educational content, making it a valuable addition to any young reader's collection.
Consumers can purchase “The Lola Dérez S.T.E.M. Mysteries: Book 2: Danger in Stranger Places” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lola Dérez S.T.E.M. Mysteries: Book 2: Danger in Stranger Places,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
