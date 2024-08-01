Dr. Joel A. Nelson’s Newly Released “What Do We Do About Sunday School?: What 44 Years of Ministry Have Taught Me” is an Insightful and Practical Guide
“What Do We Do About Sunday School?: What 44 Years of Ministry Have Taught Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Joel A. Nelson is a well-researched and practical guide offering valuable insights and strategies for revitalizing Sunday school programs based on decades of ministry experience.
Muskego, WI, August 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Do We Do About Sunday School?: What 44 Years of Ministry Have Taught Me”: a comprehensive and engaging resource for revitalizing Sunday school programs. “What Do We Do About Sunday School?: What 44 Years of Ministry Have Taught Me” is the creation of published author, Dr. Joel A. Nelson, who has been married for over forty-four years. He and his wife, Carol, have three grown and married children and seven grandchildren. Dr. Nelson holds an MSEd in family studies and an EdD in leadership for the advancement of learning and service.
Dr. Nelson shares, “No matter what people may think, feel, and say, Sunday school ministries are never going away. They are the Christian education ministry impacting the most children across the country, maybe even the world. Sadly, too many Christian congregations’ Sunday school ministries are floundering. Poor attendance, lack of direction, zero enthusiasm, and trouble seeking and keeping volunteers have church leaders sighing, 'What do we do about Sunday school?'
"It doesn’t have to be that way. Dr. Joel A. Nelson’s book What Do We Do About Sunday School? What 44 Years of Ministry Has Taught Me provides a tightly written, well-researched, hyper-practical, and very entertaining pep talk for how to create and maintain a winning Sunday school ministry. The book challenges its readers to seriously consider the following questions:
· Why do we care about Sunday school?
· What do we want Sunday school to be?
· How do we make a quality Sunday school happen?
· How do we find the winning Sunday school team?
"'What Do We Do About Sunday School? What 44 Years of Ministry Have Taught Me' ends with final encouragements and discussion questions for each book section, inspiring readers and Sunday school teams to carry on the Sunday school turnaround conversation and process.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Joel A. Nelson’s new book is a must-read for church leaders and Sunday school educators seeking to rejuvenate their programs and engage their communities.
Consumers can purchase “What Do We Do About Sunday School?: What 44 Years of Ministry Have Taught Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Do We Do About Sunday School?: What 44 Years of Ministry Have Taught Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
