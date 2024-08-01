Dr. Joel A. Nelson’s Newly Released “What Do We Do About Sunday School?: What 44 Years of Ministry Have Taught Me” is an Insightful and Practical Guide

“What Do We Do About Sunday School?: What 44 Years of Ministry Have Taught Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Joel A. Nelson is a well-researched and practical guide offering valuable insights and strategies for revitalizing Sunday school programs based on decades of ministry experience.