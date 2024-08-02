"Music and the Holy Spirit," by Stephen Shepherd - Available for Pre-Order
Springfield, OH, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Music and the Holy Spirit: Finch Street's Greatest Hits is a first-person novel about how a 14-year-old boy survives a poor and violent neighborhood with the help of the Holy Spirit and the British Invasion Music of the 1960s. With both the Holy Spirit and music guiding him, he navigates numerous characters found in a rough neighborhood to eventually arrive at a universal Christian truth. While he seeks to live on the wealthier and safer side of town, he comes to realize that the selfishness of human nature is the same no matter where you live. At times humorous and insightful, Music and the Holy Spirit: Finch Street's Greatest Hits offers the Holy Spirit's hope that no matter how dire the circumstances that Jesus is always with you.
Stephen Shepherd has written music since the age of eight and has been invited to the Grammy Ceremony six times for his 6 folk-country albums. Selected as a voting member of the Grammy's, The Recording Academy has twice honored him for his cultural contributions to music. In addition, he has a BA, MA, and MFA degree in creative writing and has published five books with Higher Ground Publishing and Media. His numerous publishing credits include: two novels, one collection of short stories, five books on spiritual reflection, and 89 songs, including 2 number one albums on the US Roots Music Chart. Currently, Stephen lives with his wife Janet in Cave Creek, Arizona.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com/shop.
