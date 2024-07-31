Loveforce International Announces Its August Digital Music Singles Releases
Loveforce International announces its August 2024 Digital Music Single Releases.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its August 2024 new Digital Music Singles releases. There will be at least one Digital Music Single release, every Friday in August. The dates include August 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. There will be at least seven releases for the month.
The Loveforce International Recording Artists represented in the August releases will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Ami Cannon, Anna Hamilton, The Loveforce Collective, and inRchild. The genres of the singles being released include Hard Rock, R&B, Reggae-Pop, Smooth Jazz, Rhythm and Roll-Dance, and French Acoustic Avant Garde-Folk.
“This month, we will continue our Loveforce International Summer with fun songs and will introduce two new genres for us, Rhythm and Roll-Dance, and French Acoustic Avant-Garde-Folk,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
Loveforce International’s August 2024 Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information, contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
