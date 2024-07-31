Loveforce International is Quick Steppin’ While Being Loved By an Angel
On Friday, August 2, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Single releases by inRchild and The Loveforce Collective respectively.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 2, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. The first of the two singles is entitled “Quick Steppin'.” The Second of the two singles is entitled “I’m Loved By An Angel.”
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Quick Steppin’.” It’s genre mix includes a little Rock, a little Soul, and a whole lotta Rhythm & Roll. It is a Dance song that sounds like it could have been a Sly & The Family Stone song from the 60s or 70s. It's got three distinctly different rhythmic hooks to it and both male and female leads at different times. The song is meant to be fun to listen to and is fast moving.
The Loveforce Collective’s “I’m Loved By An Angel” is a happy, romantic R&B tinged, Smooth Jazz instrumental. It is meant to put a smile on the face of those who listen to it, and to evoke memories of lazy summer afternoons with a cool breeze, in the arms of someone you love. Synthesized utterances and sighs of angels help reinforce the song's title.
“This week’s new Loveforce International Summer releases will keep our listeners dancing and romancing,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The Loveforce Collective and inRchild are in our top five best selling artists. “Quick Steppin’ by inRchild will keep you dancing and The Loveforce Collective’s “I’m Loved By An Angel” will get you romancing,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information, contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Quick Steppin’.” It’s genre mix includes a little Rock, a little Soul, and a whole lotta Rhythm & Roll. It is a Dance song that sounds like it could have been a Sly & The Family Stone song from the 60s or 70s. It's got three distinctly different rhythmic hooks to it and both male and female leads at different times. The song is meant to be fun to listen to and is fast moving.
The Loveforce Collective’s “I’m Loved By An Angel” is a happy, romantic R&B tinged, Smooth Jazz instrumental. It is meant to put a smile on the face of those who listen to it, and to evoke memories of lazy summer afternoons with a cool breeze, in the arms of someone you love. Synthesized utterances and sighs of angels help reinforce the song's title.
“This week’s new Loveforce International Summer releases will keep our listeners dancing and romancing,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The Loveforce Collective and inRchild are in our top five best selling artists. “Quick Steppin’ by inRchild will keep you dancing and The Loveforce Collective’s “I’m Loved By An Angel” will get you romancing,” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information, contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories