Join at "Paws in the Park" 2024 – a Premier Pet Health Event in Mumbai
Join Goodman Vetcare’s "Paws in the Park" 2024 on August 15 in Mumbai for a day of pet fun and health! Enjoy activities like a fashion show, obstacle race, and grooming sessions, plus free rabies vaccinations. Explore premium pet supplies, connect with the community, and celebrate pet wellness. Entry is free!
Navi Mumbai, India, July 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd. is excited to invite all pet lovers to the highly anticipated "Paws in the Park" 2024 event. Scheduled for August 15, 2024, this outstanding dog and cat wellness event promises a day of fun and education dedicated to the health and safety of pets.
Event Highlights
Engaging Pet Activities: Enjoy a variety of pet care activities including a Fashion Show, Maze & Obstacles Race, Ball Pits, Training & Grooming Sessions, Photo Booths, Running Race, Musical Chairs, and Games for Cats. These exciting activities are designed to entertain and engage pets and their owners, making it one of the most anticipated pet-friendly events in Mumbai.
Free Rabies Vaccination Drive: As part of our commitment to pet safety and health, Goodman Vetcare will offer free rabies vaccinations for all attending pets. This initiative addresses the question of where to vaccinate my pet for free in Mumbai, ensuring your furry friends are protected.
Pet Supplies and Discounts: Discover premium pet supplies at our brand stalls, including top brands like Royal Canin, Pedigree, Whiskas, and Drools. Enjoy special discounts and find everything you need to pamper your pets.
Community Engagement: This event is a perfect opportunity for pet owners to connect with fellow enthusiasts and participate in community pet events. It’s a day dedicated to celebrating the bond between pets and their owners while promoting pet wellness.
Details
"Paws in the Park" is a free event with no registration fees, making it accessible to all pet owners and enthusiasts. Whether you're looking for local pet activities in Mumbai or seeking a fun day out with your furry companions, this event is the ideal choice.
For more information and to register, please visit our official event website: https://animeal.in/pages/paws-in-the-park-free-pet-rabies-vaccination-fun-day.
For Media Inquiries
Sudhanshu Parab
Marketing Executive
Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd.
Phone: 9004471093
Email: bark@animeal.in
About Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd.
Goodman Vetcare Pvt. Ltd. is a leading provider of pet supplies and veterinary care based in Sewri, Mumbai. Our comprehensive range of products and services includes top pet brands such as Royal Canin, Pedigree, Whiskas, Drools, and Canine Creek. We are dedicated to ensuring the health and happiness of pets and supporting pet parents in caring for their beloved companions.
