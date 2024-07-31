Join at "Paws in the Park" 2024 – a Premier Pet Health Event in Mumbai

Join Goodman Vetcare’s "Paws in the Park" 2024 on August 15 in Mumbai for a day of pet fun and health! Enjoy activities like a fashion show, obstacle race, and grooming sessions, plus free rabies vaccinations. Explore premium pet supplies, connect with the community, and celebrate pet wellness. Entry is free!