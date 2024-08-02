Author Avi Emuna’s New Book, "I Love You, Michael," is a Poignant and Heartfelt Tale That Follows One Woman’s Struggles Through the Depths of Addiction

Recent release “I Love You, Michael” from Page Publishing author Avi Emuna is a compelling tale that chronicles the harrowing journey of a young girl from a seemingly idyllic family who becomes ensnared by the grips of addiction. As she grapples with the devastating consequences of her substance abuse, she finds solace and companionship that just might be the lifeline she needs.