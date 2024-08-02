Author Avi Emuna’s New Book, "I Love You, Michael," is a Poignant and Heartfelt Tale That Follows One Woman’s Struggles Through the Depths of Addiction
Recent release “I Love You, Michael” from Page Publishing author Avi Emuna is a compelling tale that chronicles the harrowing journey of a young girl from a seemingly idyllic family who becomes ensnared by the grips of addiction. As she grapples with the devastating consequences of her substance abuse, she finds solace and companionship that just might be the lifeline she needs.
Pikesville, MD, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Avi Emuna, a poet who lives in Pikesville, Maryland, has completed his new book, “I Love You, Michael”: a gripping and enthralling story of struggle, redemption, and love that follows a young woman’s challenges and frustrations while battling addiction, while simultaneously navigating the complexities of a new relationship.
“A story of a young girl from a nice family,” writes Avi. “Unfortunately falling into drug addiction. The story expresses her challenges and frustration fighting her addiction, when at the same time falling in love with a young man. The book illustrates the pandemic drug crisis that impacts our society especially among the young, at the same time raises awareness of that issue.”
Published by Page Publishing, Avi Emuna’s enlightening tale sheds light on the pervasive nature of drug abuse and seeks to raise awareness and spark meaningful conversations about addiction and its far-reaching consequences. With its compelling narrative and thought-provoking themes, “I Love You Michael” is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and promises to captivate readers and inspire meaningful reflection.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “I Love You, Michael” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“A story of a young girl from a nice family,” writes Avi. “Unfortunately falling into drug addiction. The story expresses her challenges and frustration fighting her addiction, when at the same time falling in love with a young man. The book illustrates the pandemic drug crisis that impacts our society especially among the young, at the same time raises awareness of that issue.”
Published by Page Publishing, Avi Emuna’s enlightening tale sheds light on the pervasive nature of drug abuse and seeks to raise awareness and spark meaningful conversations about addiction and its far-reaching consequences. With its compelling narrative and thought-provoking themes, “I Love You Michael” is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and promises to captivate readers and inspire meaningful reflection.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “I Love You, Michael” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories