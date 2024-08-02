Author Carl M. Romano’s New Book, "Perfect Flower," Centers Around a Group of Young Friends Who Set Out to Change the World and Put Their Bold Plan Into Action
Recent release “Perfect Flower” from Page Publishing author Carl M. Romano is a gripping tale that follows a small band of friends who embark on a journey to change the fate of the world, challenging conventional wisdom on international relations, finance, and technology, to urge for a transformative movement away from conflict and financial volatility.
Bradenton, FL, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carl M. Romano, who retired after more than twenty-five years of managing community associations in Florida, has completed his new book, “Perfect Flower”: a bold tale that takes on global challenges and calls for societal change as a small group of friends create a plan to save the world before it collapses from geopolitical tensions, economic fragility, and dangerous, rapidly advancing technology.
“This is the world the globalists have left at our doorstep,” writes Romano. “The agenda of Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum has brought us to the brink of nuclear war and unstable fiat currencies. A change is needed. ‘Perfect Flower’ is a story about a group of young people who have worked and found a solution.
“The book touches on the development of artificial intelligence, transhumanism, and private governance. ‘Perfect Flower’ is a call for action. It is an attempt to spark the creation of a movement that will effectively change the mindset away from weapons production and wars. Today, the US government pays $2 million a day in interest on the national debt. Seventy thousand artillery shells per day are being fired in Eastern Europe. Workers are going on strike because they cannot afford to live. Every few months, Congress has to raise the debt ceiling because of excessive borrowing. Every single congressperson knows it’s the wrong thing to do, but this just shows the grip the bankers have on our economy and our lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Carl M. Romano’s engaging tale will confront readers with urgent questions about the future of humanity, prompting reflection on the interconnected issues of peace, prosperity, and technological advancement. Expertly paced and character-driven, Romano delivers a riveting saga of humanity’s last hope for their fate that will challenge audiences to consider alternative paths towards a more secure and equitable future.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Perfect Flower” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
