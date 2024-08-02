Author Amy Ketner’s New Book, "Mrs. Ketner Talks About Mental Health," is a Thoughtful Tale to Introduce Young Readers to the Importance of Caring for One’s Mental Health
Recent release “Mrs. Ketner Talks about Mental Health” from Page Publishing author Amy Ketner is a heartwarming children's book that follows schoolmates Kathie and Sherri as they explore the concept of mental health together. This engaging story encourages open conversations about emotions, thoughts, and self-care from an early age.
Pottsville, PA, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amy Ketner, the founder of Kid and Play Yoga who has over twenty-five years of counseling experience, eighteen of those years in school counseling, has completed her new book, “Mrs. Ketner Talks about Mental Health”: a captivating children's book designed to foster understanding and dialogue about mental wellbeing among young readers.
Ketner shares, “Readers will meet Kathie, who’s pretty confident and knows what mental health is, and Sherri, who’s not quite as sure. Sherri starts to wonder where her mental health is: Did she misplace it, wash it down the drain, or bury it in the backyard? Together, Sherri and Kathie navigate the thoughts, feelings, and actions related to understanding mental health. It’s never too early to start talking about mental health with your children. Use this book as your springboard for the conversation!”
Published by Page Publishing, Amy Ketner’s riveting tale creates a warm and engaging reading experience that invites children and parents alike to initiate meaningful conversations about mental health, serving as a valuable resource for families looking to address emotions, self-care practices, and the importance of seeking support when needed.
Drawing upon years of professional experiences as a school counselor, Ketner shares her story with the aim of empowering young readers with the vocabulary and understanding to discuss their emotional wellbeing openly and foster a supportive environment for children to understand and express their feelings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Mrs. Ketner Talks about Mental Health” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Ketner shares, “Readers will meet Kathie, who’s pretty confident and knows what mental health is, and Sherri, who’s not quite as sure. Sherri starts to wonder where her mental health is: Did she misplace it, wash it down the drain, or bury it in the backyard? Together, Sherri and Kathie navigate the thoughts, feelings, and actions related to understanding mental health. It’s never too early to start talking about mental health with your children. Use this book as your springboard for the conversation!”
Published by Page Publishing, Amy Ketner’s riveting tale creates a warm and engaging reading experience that invites children and parents alike to initiate meaningful conversations about mental health, serving as a valuable resource for families looking to address emotions, self-care practices, and the importance of seeking support when needed.
Drawing upon years of professional experiences as a school counselor, Ketner shares her story with the aim of empowering young readers with the vocabulary and understanding to discuss their emotional wellbeing openly and foster a supportive environment for children to understand and express their feelings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Mrs. Ketner Talks about Mental Health” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories