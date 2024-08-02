Author Amy Ketner’s New Book, "Mrs. Ketner Talks About Mental Health," is a Thoughtful Tale to Introduce Young Readers to the Importance of Caring for One’s Mental Health

Recent release “Mrs. Ketner Talks about Mental Health” from Page Publishing author Amy Ketner is a heartwarming children's book that follows schoolmates Kathie and Sherri as they explore the concept of mental health together. This engaging story encourages open conversations about emotions, thoughts, and self-care from an early age.