Author Daniel Foltz’s New Book, "What's that Mommy?" is a Charming Tale That Shares the Joyful Story of Jesus’s Birth Through the Eyes of a Curious Child

Recent release “What's that Mommy?” from Page Publishing author Daniel Foltz is a delightful children's book narrating the story of Jesus's birth as a mother lovingly answers her child's inquisitive questions. This engaging tale is designed to be both educational and enjoyable, offering families a fresh perspective on the timeless Christmas narrative.