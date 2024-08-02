Author Daniel Foltz’s New Book, "What's that Mommy?" is a Charming Tale That Shares the Joyful Story of Jesus’s Birth Through the Eyes of a Curious Child
Recent release “What's that Mommy?” from Page Publishing author Daniel Foltz is a delightful children's book narrating the story of Jesus's birth as a mother lovingly answers her child's inquisitive questions. This engaging tale is designed to be both educational and enjoyable, offering families a fresh perspective on the timeless Christmas narrative.
Boonsboro, MD, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Foltz has completed his new book, “What's that Mommy?”: an adorable tale inspired by the classic story of Jesus's birth that invites young readers to discover the miracle of Christmas through the innocent and curious lens of a child.
In “What’s that Mommy?” a young child asks his mother to read him a story, and she promises to tell him the greatest story ever told. As she recounts the events surrounding Jesus’s birth, the young child continues to ask questions, which she patiently answers so that he can learn even more about this timeless tale.
“This is a story about the birth of a baby named Jesus. It is a fun and easy-to-read book,” writes Foltz. “Parents and children will enjoy this new classic of an old story.”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Foltz’s engaging tale not only captures the imagination and wonder of young children, but also serves as an educational tool for readers to learn about the significance of Christmas and the story of Jesus in an approachable manner. Through colorful illustrations and simple, yet poignant storytelling, “What’s that Mommy?” will help children foster a deeper understanding of Jesus’s birth, while connecting generations and imparting timeless values.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “What's that Mommy?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
