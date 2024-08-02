Author B.A. Raven’s New Book, "Primal Instincts," is a Gripping and Suspenseful Thriller That Delves Into Primal Fears and the Fight for Survival in a World on the Brink
Recent release “Primal Instincts” from Page Publishing author B.A. Raven follows CDC scientist Felicia Owens, who grapples with a mysterious phenomenon where domestic animals turn feral, triggering primal instincts in humans. As chaos spreads in Los Angeles, Felicia races against time to uncover the cause and find a cure before civilization succumbs to its primal nature.
New York, NY, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- B.A. Raven, an avid animal lover who has three English bulldogs and one cat and enjoys reading and learning new languages in her spare time, has completed her new book, “Primal Instincts”: a gripping thriller set against the backdrop of a chilling world of primal terror that explores the unnerving consequences of an inexplicable phenomenon.
“No one knows how it started,” writes Raven. “Domestic animals began to go wild, reverting to their primal states and lashing out at their owners. Felicia Owens, a CDC scientist in Los Angeles, was attacked out of the blue by her cat. Now Felicia is fighting bouts of irritability, anger, and outright primal rage. When others begin acting in a similar way, Felicia realizes that she needs to figure out what’s going on and how to cure it before it’s too late. Maybe it already is.”
Published by Page Publishing, B.A. Raven’s enthralling tale delves deep into the psychological and physical turmoil as Felicia navigates a city gripped by fear and uncertainty. With each turn of the page, “Primal Instincts” deftly navigates rising tensions that will draw readers into a world where civilization teeters on the edge of collapse, and primal instincts threaten to overwhelm reason.
For those seeking a riveting tale that blends science fiction, suspense, and a chilling exploration of themes of survival, human nature, and the fragile balance between civilization and chaos, “Primal Instincts” promises an unforgettable journey into the darkest corners of the human psyche.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Primal Instincts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
