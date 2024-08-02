Author B.A. Raven’s New Book, "Primal Instincts," is a Gripping and Suspenseful Thriller That Delves Into Primal Fears and the Fight for Survival in a World on the Brink

Recent release “Primal Instincts” from Page Publishing author B.A. Raven follows CDC scientist Felicia Owens, who grapples with a mysterious phenomenon where domestic animals turn feral, triggering primal instincts in humans. As chaos spreads in Los Angeles, Felicia races against time to uncover the cause and find a cure before civilization succumbs to its primal nature.