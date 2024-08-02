Author Jana Castle’s New Book, "An Adventurous Bunch," Follows a Family Across Four Road Trips Filled with Laughter, Love, and Unforgettable Adventures

Recent release “An Adventurous Bunch” from Page Publishing author Jana Castle is a charming story that takes readers on a captivating ride alongside young Jonathan and his family as they set off on four thrilling road trips. From unexpected detours and comical mishaps to moments of discovery and family bonding, each story captures the spirit of adventure and the joys of exploration.