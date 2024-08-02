Author Jana Castle’s New Book, "An Adventurous Bunch," Follows a Family Across Four Road Trips Filled with Laughter, Love, and Unforgettable Adventures
Recent release “An Adventurous Bunch” from Page Publishing author Jana Castle is a charming story that takes readers on a captivating ride alongside young Jonathan and his family as they set off on four thrilling road trips. From unexpected detours and comical mishaps to moments of discovery and family bonding, each story captures the spirit of adventure and the joys of exploration.
Surprise, AZ, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jana Castle, who enjoys writing and developing new characters, as well as researching and learning something new, has completed her new book, “An Adventurous Bunch”: a delightful collection of short adventures and escapades experiences by young Jonathan and his family on four memorable road trips.
“This book is about Jonathan and his family and their adventures (some are rib-tickling) that occurred during their four road trips,” writes Castle.
Published by Page Publishing, Jana Castle’s engaging tale is a follow-up to the author’s previously published work, “Jonathan’s Fondest Memories,” and delivers an unforgettable ride infused with warmth, humor, and heartfelt emotion. With colorful and vibrant illustrations by PJ Day, “An Adventurous Bunch” is sure to captivate readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this wondrous series over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “An Adventurous Bunch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
