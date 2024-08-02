Author L. S. Blunt’s New Book, "Sugar in the Dirt," is a Gripping Coming-of-Age Novel That Delves Into Themes of Heartache, Friendship, and Learning to Move on After Loss

Recent release “Sugar in the Dirt” from Covenant Books author L. S. Blunt is a heartfelt and engaging tale set against the backdrop of Augusta, Georgia, that follows Syd Callens’s tumultuous journey in navigating the challenges of high school while unraveling a mystery that could change everything for her.