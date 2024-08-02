Author L. S. Blunt’s New Book, "Sugar in the Dirt," is a Gripping Coming-of-Age Novel That Delves Into Themes of Heartache, Friendship, and Learning to Move on After Loss
Recent release “Sugar in the Dirt” from Covenant Books author L. S. Blunt is a heartfelt and engaging tale set against the backdrop of Augusta, Georgia, that follows Syd Callens’s tumultuous journey in navigating the challenges of high school while unraveling a mystery that could change everything for her.
New York, NY, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L. S. Blunt, a high school honors English teacher who holds a degree from Brigham Young University, has completed her new book, “Sugar in the Dirt”: a poignant novel set in the deep South that offers readers an unforgettable journey through the heartache and triumphs of adolescence.
“Syd Callens moves to Augusta, Georgia, with her dying father and her mom,” writes Blunt. “In her raw state of loss and loneliness, she resents the fact that he’s the one who ‘got taken.’
“Little does she know, high school misadventures await: on day one, she meets Megan and Ashley, who possess none of that southern charm but who seem to want to persecute Syd at every turn. Syd also meets Mel, a sarcastic oddball who shares a secret about an illegal wild animal she keeps in her bathtub.
“Then Mel disappears. ‘It’s like she offered me friendship then yanked it away.’ Syd makes it her mission to find and save Mel.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, L. S. Blunt’s new book perfectly captures the essence of adolescence with raw authenticity, portraying Syd's emotional journey with sensitivity and depth as she grapples with her own grief and the complexities of teenage life. Heartfelt and character-driven, “Sugar in the Dirt” will invite readers to experience the highs and lows of growing up, the complexities of navigating new friendships, and the transformative power of standing up for what's right.
Readers can purchase “Sugar in the Dirt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
