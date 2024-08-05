Author Kurt Hagerman’s New Book, "Heaven Made Clear," is a Riveting Exploration of How One Can Prepare Themselves Spiritually for the Second Coming of the Lord
Recent release “Heaven Made Clear” from Covenant Books author Kurt Hagerman is a fascinating, faith-based discussion of spiritual readiness that aims to challenge readers and encourage them to embrace urgency and anticipation for the return of Jesus Christ and the promise of everlasting life through Him.
Detroit, OR, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kurt Hagerman, a seventy-two year old retired man of Christ who has served as a deacon, a Sunday school teacher, and a leader of many small-group Bible studies, and now lives in Central Oregon with his wife, Beckie, has completed his new book, “Heaven Made Clear”: a compelling call to action of spiritual preparedness aimed at encouraging readers to prioritize readiness for the return of Jesus Christ and the gift of eternal life.
“If reading this book does anything for you, but establish a sense of urgency for being prepared for the return of Jesus and eternal life in Heaven, then I have done my job,” writes Hagerman. “Right now, Jesus probably cares more about your eternal life with Him than you do! If you are not ready and excited for Christ’s return tomorrow, then you are playing Russian roulette with procrastination and fear. When Christ returns once again, it will either be the best or the worst day of your life! Make sure you are inside before the door is shut!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kurt Hagerman’s new book is a heartfelt call to embrace faith and readiness in the face of eternity, navigating through themes of faith, salvation, and the transformative power of spiritual readiness. Poignant and thought-provoking, “Heaven Made Clear” is a timely reminder of the eternal stakes, inviting readers to embark on a journey of introspection, spiritual growth, and renewed hope in anticipation of what lies ahead.
Readers can purchase “Heaven Made Clear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
