Author Kurt Hagerman’s New Book, "Heaven Made Clear," is a Riveting Exploration of How One Can Prepare Themselves Spiritually for the Second Coming of the Lord

Recent release “Heaven Made Clear” from Covenant Books author Kurt Hagerman is a fascinating, faith-based discussion of spiritual readiness that aims to challenge readers and encourage them to embrace urgency and anticipation for the return of Jesus Christ and the promise of everlasting life through Him.