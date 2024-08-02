Authors DaLawn Parrish and Gary A. Hughes’s New Book, “DaLawn Parrish: The Man Who Became a WISE Coach,” Tells the Remarkable Life Story of Coach DaLawn Parrish

Recent release “DaLawn Parrish: The Man Who Became a WISE Coach” from Newman Springs Publishing authors DaLawn Parrish and Gary A. Hughes is a compelling memoir that offers readers a glimpse into the extraordinary journey of an African American boy who dared to dream big and achieved incredible success as a teacher, coach, and mentor.