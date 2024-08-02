Authors DaLawn Parrish and Gary A. Hughes’s New Book, “DaLawn Parrish: The Man Who Became a WISE Coach,” Tells the Remarkable Life Story of Coach DaLawn Parrish
Recent release “DaLawn Parrish: The Man Who Became a WISE Coach” from Newman Springs Publishing authors DaLawn Parrish and Gary A. Hughes is a compelling memoir that offers readers a glimpse into the extraordinary journey of an African American boy who dared to dream big and achieved incredible success as a teacher, coach, and mentor.
Waldorf, MD, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DaLawn Parrish, who holds a master’s degree in education from Wake Forest University, and Gary A. Hughes have completed their new book, “DaLawn Parrish: The Man Who Became a WISE Coach”: a gripping a poignant autobiographical account that takes readers on an inspiring ride to discover the life of Coach DaLawn Parrish, a living legend who has left an indelible mark on the world of sports and education despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks throughout his life’s journey.
Author DaLawn Parrish was the head football coach at Dr. Henry A. Wise High School, located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Coach Parrish served as the head football coach from 2006, its inception, until 2024. During this time, he won six state titles in the state’s largest high school classification and has made a total of nine championship appearances. The football field at Dr. Henry A. Wise High School is named after him. DaLawn graduated from Wake Forest University, where he also holds a master’s degree in education.
Gary Hughes is a veteran English teacher and a pupil personnel worker in the state of Maryland and presents educational workshops throughout the United States. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, listening to all genres of music, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He is also the author of “Powerful Language for Reluctant Learners.”
“Athletics would give me an avenue to express myself in ways that academics couldn’t,” writes Parrish. “I loved school, by the way, as my mom would tell you, but sometimes you can’t find people that will intellectually challenge themselves to learn and talk about various subjects and topics. I learned, through sports, people always want to know who won; and I planned on winning in school and then winning in sports so you would remember DaLawn Parrish won. I have been approached on numerous occasions about writing a book and talking about who I am and what drove me. I never really had time or gave it much thought until COVID-19 hit and I had time to reflect on some things. COVID-19 slowed me down and made me look at what was really important to me and to see the growth of my children, who I love so much.”
The author continues, “So I write this book to give my students, friends, players, family, children, and, most importantly, to those that have not met the real DaLawn Parrish a different picture of the mask I may wear. If you think you knew what drove me or knew who I am, think again. I hope this book provides hope and encouragement to all those who may not think they can win or achieve some measure of success because you can, and I did.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, DaLawn Parrish and Gary A. Hughes’s heartfelt tale captures the highs and lows of Coach Parrish's journey, from his childhood dreams of joining the NFL to his path to becoming a celebrated teacher and coach. Along the way, readers will discover the true essence of Coach Parrish—a compassionate and dedicated leader who has touched the lives of countless individuals with his wisdom, guidance, and unwavering support.
From his humble beginnings to his remarkable achievements as a coach with six Maryland state championships and nine state final appearances in just seventeen seasons, Coach Parrish's story is a testament to the power of perseverance, resilience, and determination.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “DaLawn Parrish: The Man Who Became a WISE Coach” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author DaLawn Parrish was the head football coach at Dr. Henry A. Wise High School, located in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Coach Parrish served as the head football coach from 2006, its inception, until 2024. During this time, he won six state titles in the state’s largest high school classification and has made a total of nine championship appearances. The football field at Dr. Henry A. Wise High School is named after him. DaLawn graduated from Wake Forest University, where he also holds a master’s degree in education.
Gary Hughes is a veteran English teacher and a pupil personnel worker in the state of Maryland and presents educational workshops throughout the United States. In his spare time, he enjoys watching sports, listening to all genres of music, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He is also the author of “Powerful Language for Reluctant Learners.”
“Athletics would give me an avenue to express myself in ways that academics couldn’t,” writes Parrish. “I loved school, by the way, as my mom would tell you, but sometimes you can’t find people that will intellectually challenge themselves to learn and talk about various subjects and topics. I learned, through sports, people always want to know who won; and I planned on winning in school and then winning in sports so you would remember DaLawn Parrish won. I have been approached on numerous occasions about writing a book and talking about who I am and what drove me. I never really had time or gave it much thought until COVID-19 hit and I had time to reflect on some things. COVID-19 slowed me down and made me look at what was really important to me and to see the growth of my children, who I love so much.”
The author continues, “So I write this book to give my students, friends, players, family, children, and, most importantly, to those that have not met the real DaLawn Parrish a different picture of the mask I may wear. If you think you knew what drove me or knew who I am, think again. I hope this book provides hope and encouragement to all those who may not think they can win or achieve some measure of success because you can, and I did.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, DaLawn Parrish and Gary A. Hughes’s heartfelt tale captures the highs and lows of Coach Parrish's journey, from his childhood dreams of joining the NFL to his path to becoming a celebrated teacher and coach. Along the way, readers will discover the true essence of Coach Parrish—a compassionate and dedicated leader who has touched the lives of countless individuals with his wisdom, guidance, and unwavering support.
From his humble beginnings to his remarkable achievements as a coach with six Maryland state championships and nine state final appearances in just seventeen seasons, Coach Parrish's story is a testament to the power of perseverance, resilience, and determination.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “DaLawn Parrish: The Man Who Became a WISE Coach” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories