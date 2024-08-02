Author F.J. Tibbetts’s New Book, “Los Huérfanos: The Orphans,” is a Heartfelt and Compelling Tale Surrounding the Themes of Tradition, Loss, and Redemption

Recent release “Los Huérfanos: The Orphans” from Newman Springs Publishing author F.J. Tibbetts delves into the rich tapestry of small-town life in Morales County, New Mexico, where centuries-old traditions and strong ties to the Catholic Church collide with modern-day tragedy as the community grapples with the murder of a prominent horse breeder and the theft of cherished religious statues.