Sheri Palmer’s New Book, "Spark Plug: An Endearing Dog Story: 2nd Edition," is a Touching Memoir That Celebrates the Life and Legacy of a Beloved Rottweiler
Greenbay, WI, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sheri Palmer, a multi-faceted entrepreneur, has completed her most recent book, “Spark Plug: An Endearing Dog Story: 2nd Edition”: a heartfelt tale that fondly recounts the extraordinary life of Spark Plug, a rottweiler who defied stereotypes with his loving nature and remarkable instincts on a dairy farm in upstate New York.
Born and raised on a large dairy farm in Birdsall, New York, Sheri Palmer graduated from college in Redding Ridge, Connecticut, and began her writing career while also raising her family and pursuing a real estate license. After going into commercial real estate, investment properties, and property management, Palmer opened a successful bakery and wedding cake shop and simultaneously pursued four other successful businesses: a coast-to-coast trucking company, a flower shop, a custom-design interior decorating business, and her personal artwork printed on clothing and household-products business.
In this updated edition, Sheri Palmer recounts the remarkable journey of Spark Plug, a puppy brought to her family's dairy farm in upstate New York to fulfill multiple roles as guard dog, herder, and cherished companion. Despite the community’s misconceptions about rottweilers as fierce guard dogs, Spark Plug quickly proved himself to be a gentle and loving soul, adored by Palmer's family and beloved by the entire farm community.
“This is a true story of my childhood dog named Spark Plug, a baby rottweiler who loved life and every living thing—animal, human, and bug—that lived on his dairy farm,” writes Palmer. “He was the farm’s guard dog, herding dog, and cherished pet. He astonished the family many times with his keen senses, preventing unforeseen tragedies that he knew were going to happen. He saved the day over and over through his life out of love and devotion. He was a comic book at times and truly an endearing dog. One day, he brought Grandmother a rock with a caterpillar on it. The caterpillar was colored like him. He loved everything; maybe he thought it was his relative. I kept the caterpillar in a quart jar and fed it every day with fresh leaves. Soon it made a cocoon, and out came a butterfly. Spark Plug was like that caterpillar up against a rock with decisions for his life being made for him with no knowledge of his significant abilities bred into rottweilers and never even considering his big loving heart. He thrived and fulfilled his true calling, also proving not everything you hear is set in truth. Spark Plug could and eventually would prove himself trustworthy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sheri Palmer’s book is sure to capture the hearts of readers as they discover Spark Plug’s various adventures that helped to teach the author and her family invaluable lessons about trust, resilience, and the beauty of unconditional love. “Spark Plug: An Endearing Dog Story: 2nd Edition” is not only a tribute to a remarkable canine companion but also a celebration of the bond between humans and animals, inviting readers of all ages to appreciate the extraordinary qualities that pets like Spark Plug can bring into one’s life.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Spark Plug: An Endearing Dog Story: 2nd Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
