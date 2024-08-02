Angela Pappachan’s New Book, "Super Zak and the Gift of Life," Follows a Young Boy Who is Able to Live a Full Life Thanks to Organ Donation and the Kindness of Others
Fremont, CA, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Angela Pappachan, an advocate for organ donation, both from living and deceased donors, has completed her most recent book, “Super Zak and the Gift of Life”: a heartfelt story of a young boy who, after being born with a broken kidney, receives the gift of life through organ donation so he can continue to live and grow up to become Super Zak and help others.
A middle school teacher since 2005, author Angela Pappachan has had the great pleasure of teaching English, history, choir, drama, speech and debate, leadership, and stagecraft. She has a tremendous passion for creating a place where all students feel respected and safe, and also uses every opportunity to use teachable moments to teach life lessons. The author is the widow of Zak Pappachan and the proud mother to their daughter, RayeAnn. They live at home in the San Francisco Bay Area with their bonus family, two cats, a bearded dragon, a neon fish, and a dog.
“Organ donation and organ transplants can be hard to understand for anyone, especially children,” writes Angela. “‘Super Zak and the Gift of Life’ is the true story of Zak Pappachan and how his life was twice impacted by the amazing gift of life—organ transplant. Super Zak teaches us to be grateful for all the gifts in life. Most importantly, Super Zak teaches us to be grateful for the super people who impact our lives so we can be super for others.”
Published by Fulton Books, Angela Pappachan’s book is a tale of hope that organ donation can bring, Angela hopes “Super Zak and the Gift of Life” can be used as a tool for education and comfort for families considering organ donation.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Super Zak and the Gift of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories