Marsha Nixon Powell’s New Book, "I'm the Healthiest Sick Person I Know," Shares the Author’s Approach to Finding Strength in the Face of Chronic Illness
Philadelphia, PA, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Marsha Nixon Powell, who works as a behavioral health technician in the Philadelphia School system, has completed her most recent book “I'm the Healthiest Sick Person I Know”: a gripping journey of resilience and empowerment that draws upon the author’s experiences as a cancer survivor to offers a beacon of hope to those facing chronic illness and adversity.
A Philadelphia native, author Marsha Nixon Powell is a longtime cancer survivor, as well as a former business owner currently residing in Northeast Philadelphia with her family. She also works as a home caregiver for senior citizens in the Philadelphia and Bucks County areas and is an inspiration to those who know her. In spite of her many ailments and chronic conditions, the author continues to learn and develop new leadership and professional skills and is still going strong at seventy-four years of age.
As a twenty-five-plus-year cancer survivor, Marsha knows firsthand the toll that chronic illness can take on the body, mind, and spirit. Yet, despite her medical struggles and trials, she remains steadfast in her commitment to living life to the fullest and inspiring others to do the same. Through “I'm the Healthiest Sick Person I Know,” Marsha shares her journey of resilience and hope, exploring how even in the darkest of times, there is always a glimmer of light.
“In spite of my many medical conditions, I remain positive and surround myself with loving and supportive family and friends,” writes Marsha. “Sometimes, it is difficult to do, but I attempt to exercise daily, along with receiving encouragement from my friends.”
Published by Fulton Books, Marsha Nixon Powell’s book offers readers a roadmap to finding strength and meaning in the midst of adversity, and the importance of cultivating a supportive network of family and friends to overcome all that life can present. Engaging and deeply personal, Marsha shares “I'm the Healthiest Sick Person I Know” in order to provide comfort to those also facing medical challenges in their life, helping them know they are not alone in their struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I'm the Healthiest Sick Person I Know” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
