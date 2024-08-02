Linda Lang’s Newly Released "The Little Mouse with a Big Heart" is a Delightful Tale of Friendship and Generosity
“The Little Mouse with a Big Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Lang is a charming story that explores themes of friendship, kindness, and the joy of giving through the adventures of a little mouse and his friends.
Worthington, MN, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Mouse with a Big Heart”: a lighthearted story of unexpected connections. “The Little Mouse with a Big Heart” is the creation of published author, Linda Lang, a native of Minnesota with a lifelong passion for music.
Lang shares, “This story comes to the author as an incredible dream. In the morning, she writes it down, still feeling the ocean spray from the waves. In amazement, she can still hear Little Mouse and Dove sing their songs.
“Welcome to a beautiful sandy beach, next to a very blue ocean. Adorning this beach is a very high cliff. All this is the home of Little Mouse. He has a friend named Dove, who brings him gifts. Then he shares these treasures with his other friends.
“Join in the adventures of Little Mouse. How does he survive on the beach? What does he do when the ocean waves are too high? Read about each friend and the unusual gift they receive. This giving makes everyone very happy, and Little Mouse feels great joy in his heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Lang’s new book captivates readers with its heartfelt story and inspiring messages of generosity and joy.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Mouse with a Big Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Mouse with a Big Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories