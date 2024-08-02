Kevin Scrivner’s Newly Released "Tales Tolled to a Commuter by a Golden Bridge" is an Inspiring Journey of Discovery
“Tales Tolled to a Commuter by a Golden Bridge” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kevin Scrivner is an inspirational tale that explores themes of faith, redemption, and the eternal significance of our choices.
Blaine, WA, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Tales Tolled to a Commuter by a Golden Bridge,” an inspirational journey of self-discovery, is the creation of published author, Kevin Scrivner.
Scrivner shares, “Our time on this physical earth is finite; however, the time we spend after our bodies have grown too old to continue is eternal. Where do you want to spend eternity?
“The story is about someone who had his priorities all wrong. With the help of a golden bridge, God’s presence helped him realize the importance of having faith that your belief in God is true.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Scrivner’s new book invites readers to reflect on their spiritual journey and embrace the transformative power of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Tales Tolled to a Commuter by a Golden Bridge” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tales Tolled to a Commuter by a Golden Bridge,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
