Benjamin Moe’s Newly Released "God Won’t Let Me Die" is a Provocative Memoir of Faith, Freedom, and Survival
“God Won’t Let Me Die” from Christian Faith Publishing author Benjamin Moe is a gripping memoir that challenges societal norms and explores themes of spirituality, government control, and personal sovereignty. Through candid reflections and bold assertions, Moe confronts the perceived illusions of freedom and delves into the depths of human existence in the face of adversity.
Kenai, AK, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God Won’t Let Me Die,” a thought-provoking journey through the mind of the author, is the creation of published author, Benjamin Moe.
Moe shares, “This world is under demonic power, a massive psychosis that’s overpowering the minds of the enslaved. Think you are free? Think again. People are dependent on government and religion. They will also use climate change to endorse the one world order, and this is Satan’s (Morning Star) world.
“Humans are being gathered into flocks and slowly led to the slaughter. Wolf in sheep’s clothing? Have you ever thought that maybe you need the wolf to protect the sheep against the false shepherds who are leading them to slaughter to take the heads of those who do not bow and worship the one who gives power to the beast? The beheaded will reign with the King…
“Which of your churches belong to the 501(c)(3), and do you know what that means? It’s written that the number of the beast is the number of a man, 666, in the book of Revelation. And do you really understand what that is? Many of us already took it without knowing, and I’m not talking about the vaccine that they are trying to enforce on us through new laws and regulations.
“Now you can be forcefully removed from your home—man, woman or child—and quarantined against your own will if they even suspect you have a virus like COVID-19, and they’re allowed to use experimental drug testing on you. I believe that virus was fabricated in a lab to be used as some type of biological weapon to add to depopulating the world. By abuse of authority and power, our freedoms are slowly being taken away, and the Holocaust will repeat itself.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Benjamin Moe’s new book is a bold testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the unwavering power of faith in the face of adversity.
Consumers can purchase “God Won’t Let Me Die” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Won’t Let Me Die,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
