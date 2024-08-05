Robin Estell-Reed’s Newly Released "God’s Got Me!" is a Heartwarming and Uplifting Children’s Book
“God’s Got Me!” by new author Robin Estell-Reed, a publication from Christian Faith Publishing, is a heartwarming children’s book that delves into themes of faith, solace, and the enduring love of God as seen through the perspective of a young boy.
Sacramento, CA, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In “God’s Got Me!”, a young boy named Royce takes readers along on his daily adventures, reassuring himself that God is by his side at all times. This book spreads a joyful and inspirational message that regardless of the day’s events, God’s presence is unwavering.
Robin Estell-Reed’s latest book enchants readers with its engaging storyline, uplifting themes and a message making it an ideal choice for children, families, youth programs and organizations.
This treasure can be found and conveniently purchased at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Goodreads, Walmart or Barnes and Noble to add to your library and bookstore.
About the Author
This heartwarming book is a gentle reflection of God’s love and is written by Robin Estell-Reed, a dedicated wife, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and proud mother of five wonderful sons. Originally from Georgia, the Southern Belle now living in Sacramento, California, is pursuing her dream of being a published author, sharing her motherhood journey, and faith. Robin cherishes her morning coffee, family adventures, and precious moments with her loved ones. Her family and faith are the driving forces behind her first children’s book, “God’s Got Me!” Robin thanks you in advance for your support!
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Got Me!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
