Susan Curtis’s Newly Released "The Apple Gang and the Golden Medallion" is an Exciting Adventure for Young Readers
“The Apple Gang and the Golden Medallion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Curtis follows the adventures of a group of young friends known as the Apple Gang. Set in the apple capital of Georgia, the story revolves around the discovery of a mysterious golden medallion in the forest, leading the gang on a quest intertwined with local history, including the Cherokee and the Trail of Tears.
Harriman, TN, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Apple Gang and the Golden Medallion”: an engaging tale of friendship and discovery. “The Apple Gang and the Golden Medallion” is the creation of published author, Susan Curtis, a dedicated wife and graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She graduated in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in music and education.
Curtis shares, “The Apple Gang has discovered another mystery to solve. They had worked long and hard to raise money to build a treehouse among the trees they named the Three Sisters. Their parents contributed matching funds and built a treehouse for them. While cleaning the grounds, Sean found a medallion made of gold encrusted with pearls and red, green, and diamond-like crystals.
“Why was it here in the middle of the forest? Who did it belong to? What was the strange writing on it? What was its worth? How could an old Indian figure in all of this?
“The Apple Gang consisted of brothers and sisters and cousins and best friends who united as a gang to work together to solve mysteries. They had solved several mysteries and loved working together. Living in the middle of the apple capital of Georgia, the children decided apple had to be part of their name.
“This mystery will take the Apple Gang to the story of the Cherokee and the Trail of Tears. Along the way, they meet several interesting characters from whom they will learn many things about the medallion and life. It will take the help of their parents and much determination from the Apple Gang to solve this mystery.
“This story of the Apple Gang will invite the reader to observe boys and girls and grown-ups to see the wonderful rewards of following Jesus. This story will allow the reader to become involved in the crazy antics and daily lives as they solve the mystery of the golden medallion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Curtis’s new book captivates readers with its blend of adventure and meaningful life lessons.
Consumers can purchase “The Apple Gang and the Golden Medallion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Apple Gang and the Golden Medallion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Curtis shares, “The Apple Gang has discovered another mystery to solve. They had worked long and hard to raise money to build a treehouse among the trees they named the Three Sisters. Their parents contributed matching funds and built a treehouse for them. While cleaning the grounds, Sean found a medallion made of gold encrusted with pearls and red, green, and diamond-like crystals.
“Why was it here in the middle of the forest? Who did it belong to? What was the strange writing on it? What was its worth? How could an old Indian figure in all of this?
“The Apple Gang consisted of brothers and sisters and cousins and best friends who united as a gang to work together to solve mysteries. They had solved several mysteries and loved working together. Living in the middle of the apple capital of Georgia, the children decided apple had to be part of their name.
“This mystery will take the Apple Gang to the story of the Cherokee and the Trail of Tears. Along the way, they meet several interesting characters from whom they will learn many things about the medallion and life. It will take the help of their parents and much determination from the Apple Gang to solve this mystery.
“This story of the Apple Gang will invite the reader to observe boys and girls and grown-ups to see the wonderful rewards of following Jesus. This story will allow the reader to become involved in the crazy antics and daily lives as they solve the mystery of the golden medallion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Curtis’s new book captivates readers with its blend of adventure and meaningful life lessons.
Consumers can purchase “The Apple Gang and the Golden Medallion” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Apple Gang and the Golden Medallion,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories