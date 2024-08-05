Susan Curtis’s Newly Released "The Apple Gang and the Golden Medallion" is an Exciting Adventure for Young Readers

“The Apple Gang and the Golden Medallion” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Curtis follows the adventures of a group of young friends known as the Apple Gang. Set in the apple capital of Georgia, the story revolves around the discovery of a mysterious golden medallion in the forest, leading the gang on a quest intertwined with local history, including the Cherokee and the Trail of Tears.