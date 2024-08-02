Author Peggy Ann Avery’s New Book, "Walter Water and the Water Tower," is a Charming Tale That Explores the Daily Life of Walter, Who Cares for His Town’s Water Tower
Recent release “Walter Water and the Water Tower” from Page Publishing author Peggy Ann Avery is a heartfelt and engaging story that centers around Walter, the caretaker for his town’s local water tower. Despite the sometimes-difficult work, Walter finds joy in protecting his town’s water supply, ensuring it is readily available and safe for those who need it.
Oviedo, FL, August 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Peggy Ann Avery, a retired educator, has completed her new book, “Walter Water and the Water Tower”: a whimsical tale invites children into the everyday adventures of Walter, a diligent caretaker entrusted with the upkeep of his town’s cherished water tower.
During her time as a teacher, author Peggy Ann Avery owned and operated a little red schoolhouse. This was a private Christian-based school, fourth through eighth grade. Peggy has been married for forty-eight years, with two sons both grown and on their own.
In "Walter Water and the Water Tower," Peggy Ann Avery weaves a heartwarming narrative that celebrates the importance of community and the beauty found in daily routines. Walter, the central character, takes pride in his role as caretaker, ensuring the water tower stands tall and provides for the town's residents.
“This is an imaginary tale of a water tower and its caretaker, Walter,” writes Peggy. “Walter maintains a daily routine, taking care of this town’s water tower.”
Published by Page Publishing, Peggy Ann Avery’s riveting tale is a testament to the author’s talent for storytelling and her commitment to inspiring young minds through imaginative tales. With colorful illustrations and a charming storyline, the book promises to engage children and ignite their curiosity about the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Walter Water and the Water Tower” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
