Author Peggy Ann Avery’s New Book, "Walter Water and the Water Tower," is a Charming Tale That Explores the Daily Life of Walter, Who Cares for His Town’s Water Tower

Recent release “Walter Water and the Water Tower” from Page Publishing author Peggy Ann Avery is a heartfelt and engaging story that centers around Walter, the caretaker for his town’s local water tower. Despite the sometimes-difficult work, Walter finds joy in protecting his town’s water supply, ensuring it is readily available and safe for those who need it.