Air Animal Pet Movers: Important CDC Regulations for Dogs Returning to the U.S. After August 1, 2024
Tampa, FL, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Effective August 1, 2024, new regulations will be in place for dogs returning to the U.S. to prevent the spread of canine rabies. Cats are exempt from these new rules.
All imported dogs must be at least six months old, appear healthy, and have an ISO-compatible microchip. Dog owners must also complete the CDC Dog Import Form online and obtain the submission receipt before arrival to present at customs. Additionally, airlines and regions of import and export will require an international pet health certificate issued by a U.S. veterinarian within ten days of travel.
Dogs re-entering the U.S. from high-risk rabies countries will need additional documentation. They must have a certification of U.S.-issued Rabies Vaccination form completed by the USDA-accredited veterinarian who administered the vaccine, with the U.S. rabies vaccination valid upon re-entry. During the transition period until July 31, 2025, a USDA-endorsed export health certificate can be used for re-entry. After this date, requirements will become more stringent.
“Before leaving the U.S., if you plan to return on or after August 1, we strongly recommend obtaining a USDA-endorsed Rabies Vaccination Certificate in addition to your international health certificate,” advises Cory Baizan Robinette, International Pet Move Manager at Air Animal Pet Movers, with 35 years of experience.
“Whether traveling to a low-risk or high-risk country, regulations may change, so it is crucial that your dog returns with the correct documentation. Also, ensure you complete the CDC Import Form before entry,” Robinette adds.
At Air Animal, we are committed to informing pet owners about evolving travel regulations. Our team of experienced pet move managers is dedicated to ensuring a safe and smooth import process for every dog. Together, we can help keep pets and people safe while adapting to these changes.
For further information, contact us at info@airanimal.com.
