BDA Wins Investment Banking Firm of the Year 2024 – Asia Pacific
New York, NY, July 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BDA is pleased to have been named Investment Banking Firm of the Year 2024 – Asia Pacific at the 15th Annual M&A Advisor Awards.
These awards are judged by the M&A Advisor, the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and corporate finance professionals. This award is in recognition of BDA’s unique regional and global presence and the firm’s exceptional record of closing transactions, even during volatile market conditions.
Euan Rellie, Managing Partner, BDA, said, “The M&A Advisor has recognised us many times over the years. It’s always a significant testament to BDA’s market presence and reputation. We’re grateful to our employees who work tirelessly, adding considerable value to clients. We’re grateful to our partners, William Blair and Development Bank of Japan. Most of all, we’re grateful to our clients for trusting us on increasingly high value, complex mandates. These clients enable us consistently to remain at the forefront of investment banking in Asia, Europe and the US.”
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes. BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
US securities transactions are performed by BDA Partners’ affiliate, BDA Advisors Inc, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). BDA Advisors Inc is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. In the UK, BDA Partners is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In Hong Kong, BDA Partners (HK) Ltd is licensed and regulated by the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) to conduct Type 1 and Type 4 regulated activities to professional investors. www.bdapartners.com
Contact
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
