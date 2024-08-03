Introducing Flex Publish: The Future of Flexible, Author-Centric Publishing
As You Wish Publishing introduces Flex Publish, a flexible self-publishing package offering custom book covers, professional formatting, full royalty ownership, and optional enhancements. Authors can take up to two years to submit their manuscripts, ensuring a stress-free publishing journey. For more details, visit their website.
Phoenix, AZ, August 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As You Wish Publishing, a family-owned leader in self-publishing services, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Flex Publish package. Designed for aspiring authors seeking flexibility and comprehensive support, Flex Publish revolutionizes the publishing process with its author-friendly approach.
The Flex Publish package offers a unique combination of benefits, including:
Custom Book Cover Design: Personalized front, spine, and back covers.
Comprehensive Formatting: Professional internal formatting for a polished look.
Full Ownership: Authors retain 100% royalties and copyright.
Flexible Timeline: Submit manuscripts up to two years from purchase.
Optional Enhancements: Amazon bestseller ranking, Barnes & Noble listings, copyediting, author coaching, and more.
With Flex Publish, authors gain the freedom to create at their own pace while receiving top-tier support and expertise. “We understand that life and creativity can be unpredictable. Flex Publish empowers authors to take their time without sacrificing professional quality,” says Kyra Schaefer.
Authors can now embark on their publishing journey with confidence, knowing they have access to dedicated email support and a suite of optional enhancements to elevate their work.
For more information about Flex Publish and to start your publishing journey, visit asyouwishpublishing.com.
About As You Wish Publishing: Founded in memory of a beloved friend, As You Wish Publishing is dedicated to offering honest, transparent, and supportive publishing services. Committed to empowering authors, the company prides itself on a cooperative approach, ensuring each book receives the care and attention it deserves.
Contact
As You Wish Publishing
Kyra Schaefer
602-849-4500
https://www.asyouwishpublishing.com
Kyra Schaefer
602-849-4500
https://www.asyouwishpublishing.com
