Giggso’s Shay Debuts at Ai4 2024: Unveiling the First of Its Kind No-code, Applied Conversational AI Platform for Secure, Data-Driven Business Solutions
Shay, an Applied Conversational AI Platform, Empowers Businesses to Harness Their Data for Enhanced Customer Service, Sales, and Procurement
Troy, MI, August 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Giggso’s Shay, an Applied Conversational AI platform transforming how businesses leverage their data to power up service/sales operations, is set to make a splash at Ai4 2024, August 12-14 in Las Vegas.
"We are excited to present our groundbreaking app at Ai4," stated Ravi Venugopal, Founder and CEO of Shay. "Shay empowers businesses to securely integrate conversational AI with their data sources, revealing new efficiencies and insights across the organization. This will enable businesses to achieve significant value and ROI from their AI initiatives in a short period and scale the same to production."
Attendees can expect:
- Live demos of Shay's AI connect diverse data sources to power real-world business applications.
- Expert discussions on how Applied Conversational AI enhances customer experiences, optimizing sales processes, and streamlining procurement operations.
- Insights into data security, model explainability, and monitoring features that make Shay enterprise-ready.
For more information, visit www.shay-ai.com / www.giggso.com.
About Giggso’s Shay:
Shay is a no-code Applied Conversational AI platform that harnesses Gen AI with data for business users in support/sales operations.
Shay empowers businesses by helping them collaborate, engage, and transform their operations using multiple data sources and agnostic Gen AI usage.
Contact
Hirthik Ragav
248 795 1994
giggso.com
