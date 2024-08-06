Heather Helene’s Newly Released "Peace Within: A Journey Through Chronic Illness and Finding Peace through the Pain" is an Empowering Memoir
“Peace Within: A Journey through Chronic Illness and Finding Peace through the Pain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Heather Helene is an inspiring and heartfelt exploration of overcoming chronic illness and discovering inner peace through faith and resilience.
New York, NY, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Peace Within: A Journey through Chronic Illness and Finding Peace through the Pain”: a thoughtful and encouraging personal reflection. “Peace Within: A Journey through Chronic Illness and Finding Peace through the Pain” is the creation of published author, Heather Helene, a mother of two children. She was born and raised in a small southwestern town of Pennsylvania, the Magic City of Charleroi. She gained her associate’s degree in specialized business-medical assisting, where she found her passion for helping others in the medical field for over fifteen years. Heather later transitioned into clinical research as a research specialist in endocrine, pulmonary, and hematology/oncology diseases for a total of seven years. She currently lives in Greenville, North Carolina. This is her first book.
Heather Helene shares, “'Peace Within: A Journey through Chronic Illness and Finding Peace within the Pain' is a riveting story based on the author’s personal experience with slowly having her life turned upside down by an onslaught of debilitating symptoms that started in 2010, which she was later to be diagnosed with having dysautonomia/postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, fibromyalgia, generalized hypermobility disorder, chronic back and hip pain, and migraines on a daily basis.
"As the months went by, Heather would go from feeling like a normal and healthy thirty-four-year-old woman to having to call out from work for being sick with her symptoms or going to doctor’s appointments. She started feeling hopeless when doctor after doctor could not find the cause of all these symptoms. She was told this was only anxiety and depression. Throughout this battle, she was a full-time employee in the medical field, a mother to two young children, and a wife in a failing marriage.
"She tells her story of losing her job and finances/credit, and her health felt like it was slipping away. Her emotional, physical, and spiritual pain was put to the ultimate test. She is jolted back to the foundation of her strength, her healing, and peace within through her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, before it was too late…but right on time. Heather remembers that with God all things are possible! Her healing and her peace within were already there; all she had to do was ask for them and receive them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heather Helene’s new book is an illuminating journey of faith, resilience, and self-discovery, providing hope and encouragement to those facing similar challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Peace Within: A Journey through Chronic Illness and Finding Peace through the Pain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Peace Within: A Journey through Chronic Illness and Finding Peace through the Pain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Heather Helene shares, “'Peace Within: A Journey through Chronic Illness and Finding Peace within the Pain' is a riveting story based on the author’s personal experience with slowly having her life turned upside down by an onslaught of debilitating symptoms that started in 2010, which she was later to be diagnosed with having dysautonomia/postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, fibromyalgia, generalized hypermobility disorder, chronic back and hip pain, and migraines on a daily basis.
"As the months went by, Heather would go from feeling like a normal and healthy thirty-four-year-old woman to having to call out from work for being sick with her symptoms or going to doctor’s appointments. She started feeling hopeless when doctor after doctor could not find the cause of all these symptoms. She was told this was only anxiety and depression. Throughout this battle, she was a full-time employee in the medical field, a mother to two young children, and a wife in a failing marriage.
"She tells her story of losing her job and finances/credit, and her health felt like it was slipping away. Her emotional, physical, and spiritual pain was put to the ultimate test. She is jolted back to the foundation of her strength, her healing, and peace within through her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, before it was too late…but right on time. Heather remembers that with God all things are possible! Her healing and her peace within were already there; all she had to do was ask for them and receive them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heather Helene’s new book is an illuminating journey of faith, resilience, and self-discovery, providing hope and encouragement to those facing similar challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Peace Within: A Journey through Chronic Illness and Finding Peace through the Pain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Peace Within: A Journey through Chronic Illness and Finding Peace through the Pain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories