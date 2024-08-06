James H. Henry’s Newly Released “CHRISTIAN OUTLAWS” is a Riveting and Thought-Provoking Tale
“CHRISTIAN OUTLAWS” from Christian Faith Publishing author James H. Henry is a gripping and imaginative narrative that explores themes of faith, persecution, and resilience in a dystopian world where Christianity is outlawed.
Longview, TX, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “CHRISTIAN OUTLAWS”: a captivating tale of faith and survival in a world where Christianity is persecuted. “CHRISTIAN OUTLAWS” is the creation of published author, James H. Henry, a dedicated husband of over thirty years who graduated from Kaplan University with a BS in technical writing. He then graduated from Gonzaga University with a Master of Arts in communication and leadership.
Henry shares, “The world’s governments, including the United States of America, have decreed that person or persons who worship one historical figure known as Jesus Christ be detained and sent to a reeducation center. Worshipping the historical figure known as Jesus Christ has been outlawed due to the terroristic and intolerant nature of this religion. Those individuals found to be guilty of worshipping the historical figure will be detained until they renounce this intolerant philosophy.
"Since the above decree, Christians have been forced to hide. The church, the bride of Christ, has been forced to go underground. Christians around the world have formed into small groups. Gene teaches, supplies, leads, and loves one such group of people. As he goes out to gain supplies for his flock, he is kidnapped by a group of bounty hunters looking for a big payday.
"Now Uncle Gene, as he is known to his brothers and sisters in Christ, must endure the horrors of a fallen world to protect his fellow Christians, protect his faith in Christ, and try to save those who hate him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James H. Henry’s new book delves into the stark realities of a world turned against faith, offering a powerful commentary on the endurance of belief and the strength of the human spirit.
Consumers can purchase “CHRISTIAN OUTLAWS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “CHRISTIAN OUTLAWS,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
