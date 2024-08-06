Abigail J. Stevens’s Newly Released “Pep Talks For Moms: how the stuff of motherhood can be transformative” is an Uplifting Guide for Mothers
“Pep Talks For Moms: how the stuff of motherhood can be transformative” from Christian Faith Publishing author Abigail J. Stevens is an inspiring collection of pep talks, poems, and stories that highlight the transformative power of motherhood and the daily encouragement God offers to moms.
Wittier, CA, August 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Pep Talks For Moms: how the stuff of motherhood can be transformative”: a thoughtful and compassionate message to moms at any stage of motherhood. “Pep Talks For Moms: how the stuff of motherhood can be transformative” is the creation of published author, Abigail J. Stevens, a wife, mom, poet, blogger, Bible study lecturer, middle school small group leader, neighborhood newsletter writer, and follower of Christ. Her observations and relationships inspire her to weave wise words out of life’s mundane yet magnificent moments. Abigail lives in Southern California, where she and her husband grew up. She started blogging to make sense of married life and now blogs for the sheer delight of recording and analyzing God’s amazing world.
Stevens shares, “Moms don’t have a lot of time. In fact, they might only have two minutes alone in the bathroom while little Jamie pounds on the door, crying, “Alex hit me!” As such, this book is for moms who need a truckload of encouragement in a very short amount of time.
"We may not have the space in our lives to finish that parenting book or get a degree in child psychology, but we don’t have to in order to be good moms. This book is filled with pep talks, poems, lessons, and stories to remind mothers what the Lord offers us and how to use God’s gifts in the day-to-day grind. Read it whenever you’re discouraged or disheartened and have a minute to catch your breath.
"I pray it turns your eyes again and again to the only one who gives us the power to be great moms. Make no mistake. God meant you to be able to do this!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Abigail J. Stevens’s new book serves as a quick, accessible source of motivation and spiritual insight for busy mothers, encouraging them to embrace their role with confidence and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Pep Talks For Moms: how the stuff of motherhood can be transformative” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pep Talks For Moms: how the stuff of motherhood can be transformative,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stevens shares, “Moms don’t have a lot of time. In fact, they might only have two minutes alone in the bathroom while little Jamie pounds on the door, crying, “Alex hit me!” As such, this book is for moms who need a truckload of encouragement in a very short amount of time.
"We may not have the space in our lives to finish that parenting book or get a degree in child psychology, but we don’t have to in order to be good moms. This book is filled with pep talks, poems, lessons, and stories to remind mothers what the Lord offers us and how to use God’s gifts in the day-to-day grind. Read it whenever you’re discouraged or disheartened and have a minute to catch your breath.
"I pray it turns your eyes again and again to the only one who gives us the power to be great moms. Make no mistake. God meant you to be able to do this!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Abigail J. Stevens’s new book serves as a quick, accessible source of motivation and spiritual insight for busy mothers, encouraging them to embrace their role with confidence and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Pep Talks For Moms: how the stuff of motherhood can be transformative” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pep Talks For Moms: how the stuff of motherhood can be transformative,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories