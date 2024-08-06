Abigail J. Stevens’s Newly Released “Pep Talks For Moms: how the stuff of motherhood can be transformative” is an Uplifting Guide for Mothers

“Pep Talks For Moms: how the stuff of motherhood can be transformative” from Christian Faith Publishing author Abigail J. Stevens is an inspiring collection of pep talks, poems, and stories that highlight the transformative power of motherhood and the daily encouragement God offers to moms.